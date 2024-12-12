Salma Hayek, 58, shares the secret to ageless, 'no Botox' skin in this cream, down to $10

The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.

Imagine being Salma Hayek — an award-winning actress and film producer and a bonafide beauty icon. A red-carpet regular season after season, the 58-year-old never fails to blow us away, thanks to her seemingly ageless beauty. Wondering what the secret is behind her gorgeous complexion? The screen queen credits one buzzy ingredient in this cream for her glowing skin. You don't have to have a movie star's salary to bring home some for yourself: You can snag a jar now while it's on sale for just $10, down from $13.

Why is this a good deal? 💰

While the Del Indio Papago Night Cream is still a steal at its full price of $13, this markdown will save you a few extra bucks on the skin-care staple. Plus, $10 is a fabulous price for a solid anti-aging regimen when you consider alternative methods.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Hayek has been steaming up the silver screen for nearly 30 years, but take one look at her youthful complexion and you'd think she was still an ingénue. There's no magic behind her flawless skin, just the bark of a tree, found in this cream.

"I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin," Hayek told Elle. "Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like, 'Oh my God! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillers."

The Tepezcohuite tree is often called the "Mexican skin tree" because its bark is known to help regenerate skin and hair. As a testament to that, it was used to treat hundreds of thousands of burn victims in an earthquake and a gas explosion in Mexico in the 1980s when no medical supplies were available.

Not many American companies have caught on. Yahoo's senior beauty editor, Jennifer Romolini, tested out Del Indio Papago Night Cream and reported softer skin, though she found another product with an even higher concentration of Tepezcohuite that's possibly more effective on wrinkles.

Could this Mexican cream make your skin look as timeless as Hayek's? (Getty)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 1,400 Amazon shoppers give the Del Indio Papago Night Cream a perfect five-star rating.

Pros 👍

"I read the Salma Hayek article and decided to give it a go," a reviewer said. "I have ridiculously picky skin (rosacea, sensitivities, etc.), and I don't get my hopes up, as most things I try either irritate my skin or cause breakouts. I have sun damage, fine lines and menopausal acne. Basically, I never know what I'll see when I look in the mirror. I've used this for three weeks, and so far, so good. No irritation, my skin is calm and hydrated, and best of all, no acne."

"In all of my decades of trying skin care products, Tepezcohuite has been the most transformative product I have ever used," declared an excited shopper. "In just a week's worth of use, morning and night, I see a noticeable improvement in my skin's tone, feel and texture. My 67-year-old skin glows again for the first time in decades."

One five-star reviewer reported: "I get the hype. It is an excellent moisturizer. My skin feels smooth and hydrated. Small lines are less noticeable."

"When I bought this cream, I didn't know anything about it," related an enthusiastic user. "I was pleasantly surprised at how it made my skin feel and the quality of the product. I will be 70 years old this month, and my skin looks 20 years younger."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers mention that the cream does have a natural scent, but say that it doesn't bother them.

"It's super thick and feels great on my skin," said one customer, adding: "It definitely smells like mimosa trees."

"I've only been using it for a month, but I'm finally seeing a refinement of deep forehead deep lines," said one four-star shopper. "My couple of complaints are the smell — unpleasant and medicinal. It's also 'gloppy' to apply. However, the price is very nice. I have ultra-sensitive skin and have had no issues with Del Indio."

"The smell is a little intense but it doesn't linger," added another.

If you're after the full 24-hour experience of this skin cream, Del Indio Papago makes a lighter-weight version for daytime use, also on sale for $10:

And if you're interested in Tepezcohuite, we recommend trying out some other products containing the ingredient:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Style

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $38 $75 Save $37 See at Amazon

Anne Klein Bangle, Watch and Bracelet Set $43 $150 Save $107 See at Amazon

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Luggage $75 $120 Save $45 See at Amazon

Orolay Down Jacket $88 $150 Save $62 See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Sdara Ice Roller $4 $10 Save $6 with Prime See at Amazon

MySmile Teeth Whitening Pen $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $329 $430 Save $101 | Lowest price ever See at Amazon