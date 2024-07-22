Sam McKnight’s top 3 summer hair trends

Summer is finally in full swing and while you may have updated your wardrobe, your hair might not yet feel reflective of the season.

Of course, there's no reason to veer from a signature style should you not feel the urge, but for anyone seeking inspiration to update their hair look, it pays to go beyond social media to a true authority in trends.

Enter Sam McKnight: an oracle in the topic thanks to his decades-long experience in session styling, creating countless looks for the world's biggest brands, fashion publications and famous faces. Here he presents his pick of the top three hair trends for summer 2024 – and his tips for achieving the styles.

1) Sport luxe

“Inspired by Zendaya's moment in The Challengers (and while promoting the movie), this viral trend isn’t going anywhere,” McKnight says. What with Wimbledon 2024 having just come to a close and the Summer Olympic Games fast approaching, sleek athletic looks feel very much of-the-moment.

In terms of how this translates to hair, McKnight says “elevated sporty ponytails with a full swish, mid-height textured braids, and sleek, low, and super-long plaits” are key.

When it comes to hero products for executing such styles, he recommends his Self Control Gel “for slick silhouettes and lustrous finishes,” and the Easy Up Do spritzed “through ponytails for volume and texture and misted into braids lived-in texture and grip”.

2) Sundazed waves

In contrast, it wouldn't be summer without easy-breezy hair – would it? Surely not, given that beachy waves are a perma-trend of the 21st century. This season, they come with a bohemian twist.

“Boho waves have gone to the beach,” muses McKnight. Think: “sea-kissed waves and curls, defined, accentuated and effortless”.

Sundaze, a sea salt spray, is the perfect product for achieving “piece-y, defined, beach texture in a few spritz,” he advises. While, naturally, he also recommends his cult texturising product, Cool Girl to add some oomph to this look. “For instant, effortless texture and volume, this is the go-to styler for fine hair.” Though should you need help achieving movement in the first place, reach for one of the best curling wands for waves, here.

And to “de-frizz and de-fluff lengths for a luxe take on sundazed, sea kissed movement” arm yourself with some Happy Endings balm (the product Sienna Miller swears by in her 'Inside my beauty bag' video, below, for cheating healthier-looking hair).

3) Boho braids

Anyone looking for an up-do with a bohemian spirit over a sporty one should consider “undone, done braids” feels McKnight. “With a soft texture that's effortlessly understated, it's the ultimate day-two festival look, or with a more polished finished it's perfect for a summer’s night.”

“For instant luminosity and to hydrate parched ends, a drop or two of Love Me Do [a nourishing hair oil] will give this look a luxe finish,” he offers, while “for touchably-soft hold, a few mists of Modern Hairspray will keep your style in control yet not overworked”.

