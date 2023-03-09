Sangita Patel's 'grown-up' daughters look 'just like their mama' in latest photo

Sangita Patel flashed her pearly-white smile alongside her two daughter's for International Women's Day. (Photo via @sangita.patel on Instagram)

Sangita Patel and her daughters look "more like sisters."

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to mark International Women's Day with a heartwarming mother-daughter message. In her photo, The "ET Canada" host smiled next to her two daughters, Ava and Shyla, whom she shares with her husband, Samir Patel.

The Canadian television host rocked a pair of black joggers and a grey cropped Roots hoodie in the picture. Ava and Shyla also opted for black sweatpants, paired with blue sweaters.

"I'm looking at this photo, and it's crazy to think they were my little babies spitting up on my shoulder," Sangita penned to her more than 158,000 followers. "They inspire me every single day, including my mom. Ava and Shyla, fly butterflies, fly. But, umm, while you fly, don't forget to clean your rooms and return mom's stuff. Oh, and empty the dishwasher.

"To all of you kicka— women, wishing you an incredible Women's Day."

Patel's post garnered comments from fans floored by how fast her daughters have grown up.

"Are you the middle child?!" an Instagram user joked, while another added, "I couldn't tell who the mom was for a minute! Three sisters!"

"So grown up! You look more like sisters than mother-daughters," commented another.

"They grow up so fast! You three look more like sisters. So cute!" a fan wrote.

Someone else penned: "Beautiful! Just like their mama."

"Happy International Women's Day! You all look like sisters. Beautiful," another person shared.

In December, Patel shared a carousel of vacation photos with her daughters on a beach, including several throwback photos of herself enjoying tropical getaways with her two kids over the years.

The Toronto-born television personality explained in her caption that her family had decided to take an impromptu vacation that, unfortunately, didn't come without a few obstacles.

Story continues

"Flight was delayed seven hours, and the airport line up took four hours for bag check," she shared with her Instagram followers. "Through it all, we laughed, made new friends in our misery and our one check-in luggage is still missing, ah well! Our last-minute trip with all the chaos is so worth it.

"Growing up too fast. As for me, more happy lines and officially the shorty."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.