Sangita Patel celebrates Diwali in 'beautiful' lehenga by Canadian-Indian designer

Sangita Patel celebrates Diwali in an outfit by Canadian-Indian designer Mani Jassal. (Photo via Instagram/sangita.patel)

Sangita Patel is celebrating the "Festival of Lights."

On Sunday, the "ET Canada" host took to Instagram to share a video of herself celebrating Diwali — a traditional Hindu festival — by performing a dance with a Diya lamp.

Patel wore a pink and beige floral lehenga by Canadian Indian designer, Mani Jassal.

"Happy Diwali," Patel captioned the post for her 140,000 followers. "Festival of Lights just brings so much joy. Maybe because of the ‘zero calories’ sweets shared with family and friends."

"But it’s light over darkness and happiness over despair," the 43-year-old continued. "Tomorrow light a candle, a Diya, and take a moment to reflect on your blessings."

Patel also praised Jassal for crafting a "masterpiece."

"Can we just take in the masterpiece lehenga from the one and only Mani Jassal. I’m always floating in her designs!" she wrote.

In the comments, fans loved Patel's "beautiful" video and thanked her for representing a Canadian-Indian fashion designer.

"Happy Diwali! Love to see that you're giving some shine to an Indian-Canadian designer as well. That look is absolutely stunning on you!" an Instagram user commented. "This is so special."

Another added: "Looking absolutely stunning! Happy Diwali to you and your family!"

"I want that outfit so bad! Looks so beautiful on you," someone else wrote.

"Oh my gosh! This lehenga on you!" commented another, alongside a flame emoji. "Now I want it."

"That lehenga is absolutely stunning!" a fan chimed in, while another added, "looking fabulous, Sangita! Happy Diwali."

Sangita Patel spoke to Yahoo Canada about fitness, beauty and finding self-confidence. (Photo via Instagram/sangita.patel)

Recently, Patel spoke to Yahoo Canada about her career, confidence and her "Fitness Tuesday" Instagram posts.

In the interview, the 43-year-old specifically opened up about being promoted to co-host of "ET Canada" alongside Cheryl Hickey.

"It was a wonderful moment. I'm a woman of colour, and we don't get to see a lot of South Asian women like myself on television. Growing up there was no one like me on TV, really," she said. "And the idea that two females are co-hosting a national television show is incredible and has never been done in Canada.

"I see it as a platform for representation and I am so honoured to be part of it," added Patel.

