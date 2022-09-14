Sangita Patel does fitness challenge in high heels on TIFF red carpet: 'Impressive!'

Sangita Patel brought her fitness inspiration on the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival red carpet. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sangita Patel is back with her weekly dose of fitness inspiration.

On Tuesday, the "ET Canada" host took to Instagram to share a motivational and "impressive" workout video from the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) red carpet with her more than 130,000 followers.

In the Instagram Reel, Patel first demonstrates the challenge while indoors, as she follows along to another video. The clip then segues into Patel repeating the pose on the TIFF red carpet, wearing a stunning, vibrant sleeveless red gown and black open-toe high heels.

"Well, I haven’t been to the gym all week — eating burgers and fries and lacking on my water intake. My body is like, 'Yo, whatcha doing?'" she penned in her post's caption. "But you know me — I’ll find a way to get a good challenge in, in heels, in a dress, on the red carpet."

Fans applauded Patel for not only pulling off the fitness challenge with ease, but also for doing it in a dress and high heels.

"Love how you are doing this on the red carpet in heels," one Instagram user commented. "Slay, girl!"

"You are fearless to do that in heels! Well done," added another.

One fan wrote: "In heels — now that’s amazing!"

"D—n. I can’t even do it in shorts and bare feet. Imagine in heels," commented another. "You go, girl."

"Killed it with the red dress," someone else chimed in. "Made it look effortless."

"In high heels and a gown?! Now that's impressive," another added.

Last month, Patel impressed fans with another clip of herself completing a fitness challenge. The 43-year-old took to Instagram with a video demonstrating the "paper mobility challenge," and urged her followers to try it for themselves.

The challenge requires one to fold a piece of paper in half and place it on the floor, and while one foot remains planted on the ground, the trick is to pick up the paper with your mouth without having any other part of your body touch the floor.

Story continues

"It’s fitness Tuesday!" she wrote alongside a video of herself completing the challenge in a sleeveless blue denim jumpsuit. "You gotta try this paper mobility challenge!"

The CoverGirl ambassador also admitted that the move is more difficult than it appears.

"I was like, 'Yeah, no problem...umm yo!' This was hard," she shared, "hence the celebration dance at the end, it actually keeps going."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.