Sangita Patel sparkles in 'gorgeous' sequinned gown for charity event: 'That dress!'

Sangita Patel shared photos of her in a stunning sequinned gown. (Photo via Instagram/sangita.patel)

Sangita Patel knows how to dress to the nines.

On Wednesday, the "ET Canada" host took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from a War Child Canada charity event that she recently hosted in Toronto, Ont.

The 43-year-old posed in a brown sequinned gown with a halter top. She paired the look with gold sandals and and opted for a subtle makeup look.

In the post, Patel showed off her dress at the event by posing next to other attendees such as Canadian songstress Deborah Cox.

In the caption, the TV host explained that despite the stunning outfit that she, her stylist, and her daughter put together, she wasn't feeling her best due to jet lag.

"Jet lagged!" she penned to her 145,000 followers. "I washed my hair, put on some makeup — Ava unpacked the dress from Maria Chowdhery, picked these heels, and bam, ready to host! Oh, and lots of coffee."

Patel added that War Child Canada "has a special place in my heart, and every time I am in awe of what they are able to do. This year was no different. Hosting friends is always so much fun."

In the comments, fans swooned over Patel's "gorgeous" look.

"I’ve never seen jet lagged look so fabulous," an Instagram user commented, while another added, "Absolutely stunning!" alongside a flame emoji.

"That dress is so beautiful on you! And you don't look jet-lagged at all — gorgeous!" another wrote.

One person commented: "Love this dress!"

"That dress!" someone else sounded off.

"Jet who? Absolutely stunning regardless," a fan pointed out.

Last month, fans praised the TV personality for another bold outfit choice.

The mother-of-two shared an Instagram Reel of her in a red faux leather bodycon dress from Zara, which she paired with strappy high heels.

Story continues

In the caption, Patel admitted that while she doesn't typically like to wear red dresses, this one sparked a change of heart.

"I see red," she wrote. "I hate wearing red but this dress is changing my mind, hmm. More red?!"

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.