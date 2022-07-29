Canadian TV host Sangita Patel stuns in four 'really bright' summery looks

Sangita Patel showed off four bold, colourful looks on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram @sangitapatel)

Sangita Patel is giving fans some serious summer fashion inspiration.

On Thursday, the "ET Canada" personality took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos, showcasing four vibrant summer looks with her more than 130,000 followers.e.

"Hey you, what’s up! FashON! Its been awhile. Catching up with some really bright looks. I think we have every colour of the rainbow eh @mariachowdhery. Which is your fav look? A) Pomegranate, B) Purple Grape, C), Green Apple, D) Lemony," the 43-year-old captioned the post.

Fans quickly responded to Patel's photos with applause for her "bold" fashion choices.

"I love how bold these are. So fierce! They all look stunning on you," one Instagram user pointed out, while another wrote, "Stunning! love all the fun colours!"

"We pick them all!" someone else quipped.

"Love them all. You look like a million bucks!" commented another.

One fan added: "My jaw hit the floor hard. Gorgeous!"

"It's impossible to just pick one! They all look amazing on you. Go off, queen!" someone penned, while another wrote, "You wear colour so well!"

Earlier this week, Patel wowed fans with an "impressive" workout video completing a mobility challenge alongside an inspirational caption.

"It’s #FitnessTuesday! Shocked I finished this insane ‘50’ step mobility challenge," she captioned the video. "Not the smoothest transitions but I got up off the floor! Good luck! I have no advice on how to do this…just try."

Patel's post was met with applause for her progress and motivational message.

"You are my daily inspo," one Instagram user penned, while another wrote, "That is so hard! Well done!"

"Love it. You are inspiring to get me moving, every day! Feels Amazing!" another added.

Someone else chimed in: "Whoa! You nailed it."

"You've made such great progress! This is really impressive. Thanks for sharing! I needed this motivation," one person shared.

"So inspiring," commented another.

