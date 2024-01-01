Sarah Ferguson breaks silence with heartfelt post after royal Christmas gathering: 'I am 64 and just getting started'

(JP Yim)

Sarah Ferguson took the time on New Year's Eve to share an inspirational post with her 669k followers on Instagram, perfectly timed to ring in the start of a new year.

Sharing a photo of herself wearing a slinky green dress, Sarah could be seen smiling as she posed on a bed for a photoshoot.

For the lengthy caption about how 2023 treated her, the 64-year-old author wrote: "I hope everyone is enjoying their holiday celebrations today. 2023 hasn’t been without its ups and downs, trials, lessons, laughter, miracles and joy. I made the Sunday Times Top 5 bestseller list for my historical romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady! I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I beat breast cancer and now I have got a Derek on my left. I have a new grandchild!!!"

She continued: "I have had the pleasure of meeting some very inspiring people from around the world with beautiful stories to tell. I have discovered within myself that I, too, have more stories to tell. I am 64 and just getting started. I hope everyone takes time to reflect and to look forward with love and positivity. Happy New Year, #2024!"

Fans rushed to the comments section to wish her a happy new year.

One fan wrote: "Well done and all the best to your and your family. You are a survivor and a winner."

Another fan wrote: "Happy New Year Sarah Ferguson, You are an inspiration. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead."

Many also questioned the use of the word 'Derek' in her post, in relation to her breast cancer diagnosis. Derek is the nickname she has for her reconstructed left breast.

As a reminder, in an older episode of her podcast Tea Talks, Sarah opened up about her new breast, which she described as a "perky friend".

"I am just coming to terms with my new best friend Derek, on my left, he's called Derek," she told her co-host Sarah Thomson, before adding: "He's very important because he saved my life."

When asked why she had chosen Derek, she said: "I don't know. It just made me laugh that I have now a friend who is with me all the time who is protecting me with his shield of armour. I have a got a perky here friend on my left."

Revealing her other breast's male name, she continued: "Poor Eric on the right is feeling rather sad because he is not as perky as Derek on the left, but I will get Eric balanced, don't worry."

The last time we saw Sarah, Duchess of York, was over Christmas as she joined the royal family for the Christmas Day church service for the first time in decades.

Sarah, Duchess of York attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Joe Giddens - PA Images)

The best-selling author was seen walking alongside her ex-husband, the Duke of York, and their daughters, Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 33.

Despite finalising their divorce in 1996, Sarah and Prince Andrew have remained good friends and still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

It's well known that Sarah shared a close relationship with her former mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, and it is thought she has been a guest for Christmas lunch in recent years.

For the walk to church, Sarah looked stunning in an emerald green Holland Cooper coat with matching leather boots and a velvet Gucci bag.

It was a family affair on Christmas Day (Getty)

The Duchess also shared an older snap on Instagram, captioning it: "We are enjoying each other’s company and feeling grateful today. I hope everyone has a wonderful day. Happy Christmas to anyone who celebrates and season’s greetings to all!"