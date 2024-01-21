Duchess of York diagnosed with aggressive form of skin cancer

The Duchess of York's skin cancer diagnosis comes just six months after she underwent a mastectomy - Violeta Sofia

The Duchess of York has revealed that she has been treated for an aggressive form of skin cancer, just months after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Medics have removed a mole on her body which tested as a malignant melanoma.

It comes just six months after the Duchess, 64, underwent a single mastectomy.

A spokesman for the Duchess said: “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.

“The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was. She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

The Duchess, who received the news just days after Christmas, has been recuperating at the MAYRLIFE clinic, a medical spa in Austria.

She will undergo further tests to discover whether the cancer has spread but it is hoped the mole was found early enough to avoid any further health problems.

The Duchess’s eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, is patron of the British Skin Foundation and has worked with skin cancer patients.

The news comes as the King prepares to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate and the Princess of Wales recovers from major abdominal surgery.