Sarah Ferguson opens up about health in powerful post

Sarah Ferguson has been through a lot over the last year, revealing her malignant melanoma diagnosis in January having previously undergone treatment for breast cancer.

On Sunday, the royal took to Instagram where she issued a heartfelt health-related message.

Sharing an image of herself beaming and with her flowing red hair worn loose, the Duchess donned a beautiful dark blue skirt and jacket for the outdoor snapshot.

She captioned the photo: "Today on #WorldHealthDay, I would like to remind anyone who may be reading this to check in with yourself.

"Check in on your state of mind and check in on your body. Go to your routine health check. Take that walk. Read a book. Your body and mind are a priority. Make sure to show them love."

Sarah's followers were quick to praise the kind and encouraging message, wishing her well and hoping that her health remains stable.

After the Princess of Wales publicly revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer last month, mum-of-two Sarah was among those who expressed well wishes.

Writing on Instagram, the doting grandma penned: "All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment. I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.

"As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal."

Kate, 42, underwent successful major abdominal surgery on 16 January. At the time, it was thought that the condition was non-cancerous and no tests had confirmed the presence of cancer.

However, post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present. The announcement came weeks after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer on 5 February.

King Charles, who invited Sarah to join him for last weekend's Easter Day Mattins service, has since scaled back his official duties as a result.

Sarah, 64, announced her own medical procedure at the beginning of 2024, when she revealed a diagnosis of malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

It was her second cancer diagnosis within a year, having been diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer which led to her undergoing a mastectomy and subsequent reconstructive surgery.

She discovered she had an early form of breast cancer after a routine mammogram screening. The Duchess appeared on Loose Women last November to help launch its inaugural Don't Skip Your Screening campaign to highlight the importance of being tested for cancer.

She said: "I almost missed the screening appointment that saved my life. I couldn't face a journey into London on a hot day this summer and it was only my sister Jane's insistence that I went, that persuaded me.

"My cancer was completely symptom-free – I never found a lump and did not feel ill. My experience underlines the vital importance of getting screened when you're called in."

