Sarah Ferguson repeats ultra-chic Dolce & Gabbana coat for Easter Sunday service

At the annual Easter Mattins Service held at the historic St. George's Chapel within the confines of Windsor Castle, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, made a striking appearance that captured the essence of spring with a fashion-forward twist.

Adorned in a vibrant, bright green tweed coat dress, the 'Raschel' style from Italian fashion house Dolce and Gabbana, she presented a blend of elegance and boldness.

This knee-length ensemble, boasting a round neck, three-quarter-length sleeves, and a line of buttons adorning the front, showcased the Duchess's evolving taste and her affinity for blending classic styles with contemporary fashion elements.

What set this outfit apart was not just the choice of fabric or colour but the meticulous styling. Sarah Ferguson elevated the dress with a gold metallic chain belt, distinguished by a drop pearl detail, introducing an element of modernity to the ensemble. This choice of accessory not only accentuated her waistline but also added a layer of texture.

The Duchess's choice of accessories continued to reflect her refined fashion sense. A pair of black sheer tights and matching black heels grounded the look, ensuring that the bright green of the dress remained the focal point. Further adding to the ensemble's elegance was a pearl-encrusted headband, which not only complemented the pearl detail on her belt but also added a regal touch befitting the occasion and setting. The inclusion of black suede gloves was a nod to traditional formal attire, seamlessly integrating with the modern elements of her outfit.

Sarah Ferguson's decision to wear this particular coat dress was not a first; she had donned the same piece earlier this month while joining the Global Citizen Youth Leader awardees. Her role as co-chair of Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne saw her chairing a summit dedicated to ending extreme poverty, a cause close to her heart.

The repetition of the outfit for such significant events underscores the British royal family’s commitment to circular fashion practices, showcasing her ability to restyle pieces in her wardrobe with purpose. Without her daughters present Sarah proved she can hold her own in the fashion stakes, blending her roles and responsibilities in the family with a unique sense of style.