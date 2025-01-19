Sarah Ferguson says she worries about daughters Eugenie and Beatrice 'all the time' in candid interview

Sarah, Duchess of York, has opened up about her role as a mother, revealing that she worries about her two daughters PrincessesBeatrice and Eugenie "all the time."

She made the revelation in a new interview with The Times, telling the publication how her parenting fears have been prompted by social media.

Eugenie and Beatrice share a close bond with their mother Sarah, Duchess of York (Getty Images)

Opening up, she said: "You worry about them all the time. I still do now, when they're adults. I think young people today have it harder than ever. Social media is a cesspit and it's very frightening what young people are exposed to."

Elsewhere in the eye-opening interview, Sarah, who shares her daughters with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, spoke about her experience of being diagnosed with two different types of cancer within months of each other.

The mother-of-two has spoken candidly about her two cancer diagnoses (Getty Images)

"It was hard," she revealed. "I'm generally a positive person but cancer is like a bomb going off in your life. One diagnosis is enough to deal with, but I had two in the space of a year. I don't mind admitting that my mind went to some dark places, reflecting on my own mortality."

In June 2023, Sarah revealed that she'd been successfully treated for breast cancer. In January 2024, it was revealed that the mother-of-two had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

Sarah has spoken about the support provided by Eugenie and Beatrice (Getty Images)

Shortly after going public with her second diagnosis, Sarah wrote in an Instagram post: "I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

"It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.

"Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support."

Meanwhile, during an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Sarah spoke about Beatrice and Eugenie's constant support, revealing: "They support me through thick and thin, not least my recent illness. We call each other 'The Tripod' because we prop each other up, come what may."

The pair live at Royal Lodge in Windsor (Getty Images)

Sarah and Prince Andrew were notably absent from the Christmas festivities at the King's Sandringham estate last year. It's believed that the former couple remained at Royal Lodge which is located in Windsor Great Park.

In the lead-up to the festive period, the Duke of York ended up making headlines again amid his connections to an alleged Chinese spy. He also pulled out of attending the King's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Princess Beatrice walked alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and stepson Christopher Woolf (Getty Images)

While Princess Beatrice was initially intending to spend Christmas with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family, she joined the royals in Sandringham and took part in the walking party on Christmas Day morning.

It's believed that Princess Eugenie celebrated the festive season with her in-laws.