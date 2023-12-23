Sarah Ferguson shares rare insight into Christmas celebrations with grandchildren

(Dave Benett)

Sarah Ferguson is a proud grandmother to August, Sienna and Ernest and on Saturday, the Duchess of York shared a rare insight into how her family were preapring to celebrate Christmas.

In a social media post, the grandmother-of-three posed outside an idyllic cottage as she carried a selection of soft toys, revealing that the gifts were soon to be wrapped up, presumably to be given to her young grandchildren. The royal looked incredibly glamorous in a bold green dress, while wearing her beautiful red locks in her signature.

"We are wrapping plenty of toys (and books) to put under the tree!" the 64-year-old wrote in her caption. "And it is about time to read Little Red's Christmas Story to my grandchildren again. How is everyone else spending this festive season?"

Her followers were quick to share their own traditions, as one replied: "I'm spending Christmas at my son's with his family. Merry Christmas to you and yours. Love what you do," and a second added: "Spending time with family. Wishing you and yours a very Happy Christmas Sarah."

Sarah was getting ready for Christmas with her grandchildren (Instagram)

A third penned: "I'm spending this season sick, in bed. But I hope I'll get better for Christmas. Happy Holidays to you, your family and your sweet corgies," and a fourth posted: "Cooking with mum! Have a lovely Christmas with your family."

Sarah is a doting mother to daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, alongside their children, Sienna, two, August, two, and Ernest, who is just six months old.

Sarah is so proud of her grandchildren (Instagram)

Eugenie and Beatrice often refrain from sharing details on their young children, however, Sarah is a little more forthcoming and she shared some incredible expectations for her granddaughter Sienna following the Women's World Cup.

Speaking on her podcast, Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah, Fergie was asked by co-host Sarah Thomson about whether Sienna was interested in football. The Duchess replied: "They're all kicking balls."

The Duchess of York shares Beatrice and Eugenie with Prince Andrew (Dave Benett)

She continued: "There's a little girl and she was very shy, and the family put out a statement today saying, thanks to the Lionesses, their little girl is not shy anymore and that she's got a reason and she feels really strong.

"And the Lionesses for me when I was watching them, and reading about them and really going into them is that sense of different. There's a uniqueness, there's difference."