Sarah Ferguson shares sweet nickname following Princess Beatrice's baby news

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Princess Beatrice of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attend The 10th Annual Lady Garden Foundation Langan's Ladies Lunch raising vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity at Langan's Brasserie at Langan's Brasserie on October 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images) (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Sarah Ferguson couldn't be happier to welcome another grandchild into her growing brood with the arrival of Princess Beatrice's daughter, Athena.

The Princess gave birth on January 22 with her husband, Edoardo Mopelli Mozzi, by her side.

Beatrice's mother welcomed the new bub with a sweet Instagram tribute on January 29, gushing about her expanding family.

"Overflowing with love and joy to be able to welcome Athena Elizabeth Rose into the world. She is already so adored, and I'm incredibly blessed to be a Granny once again," she shared. "So proud of Edo, Beatrice and the rest of my little five-a-side team!"

She is already a proud grandmother to Beatrice's daughter Sienna, three, and stepson Christopher Woolf, and Princess Eugenie's children August, three and Ernest, one, whom she shares with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Sarah nicknamed her brood of grandkids "the five aside", as evidenced in her comment on Beatrice's pregnancy announcement in October.

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22 (Instagram)

"A very proud GiGi/Mum today," she wrote on Instagram. "Such an incredible blessing and an embrace to my heart. Wolfie, August, Ernie and Sienna will be over the moon to have the fifth member of the five aside!" she said.

Edo confirmed his children's nickname for Sarah in the comments, writing, "The best Gigi," alongside a pink heart emoji.

The 65-year-old loves her role as a grandmother, and wouldn't change it for the world.

Sarah gushed about baby Athena's arrival (Rupert Ramsay/BFA)

"They just follow me around like Peter Pan. I'm 'Super Gran Pan.' Whenever they see me, they laugh. They think I'm very funny. August is teaching me about trains. My girls had Barbie dolls," she explained to People.

"Everyone says, 'Oh, has it changed your life?' And I go, 'No, because I live [in the mindset of] 3- to 6-year-olds.' So I've now got another audience that likes me."

The palace announced Athena's arrival in a statement shared to X on January 29, heralding her safe arrival.

Sarah calls her grandkids her "five-a-side team" (Instagram)

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57 pm. The baby was born weighing four pounds and five ounces," said the statement.

"The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

It continued: "Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care. Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena's older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna."

Beatrice is a loving stepmother to Edoardo's son, Wolfie (AFP via Getty Images)

Edo was a proud dad when he took to his social media to announce his daughter's arrival, writing that she was "tiny and absolutely perfect" and that the family was "completely besotted with her".

Beatrice's sister Eugenie reposted the birth announcement on her Instagram story, writing, "Welcome baby girl" as a tribute to her newest niece.

Athena is now 11th in line to the throne, and her middle name is a sweet tribute to Beatrice's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.