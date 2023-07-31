Sarah Nicole Landry shows off her 'overhanging belly' in side-by-side photos

Sarah Nicole Landry shared a setof powerful photos comparing her body on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram/ @thebirdspapaya)

Sarah Nicole Landry is challenging societal beauty standards.

On Sunday, the Canadian body confidence influencer — also known as The Birds Papaya — took to Instagram to share a carousel of vulnerable side-by-side photos comparing what her body looks like when her stomach is visible versus when it's "tucked away" in her shorts.

The first set of snaps featured Landry wearing denim shorts and a beige crop top, while the second set showed her in navy bicycle shorts, a lilac sports bra and a pink button-down shirt.

Over the first photo, on-screen text proclaimed "Just because you don't see doesn't mean it's not there."

The second set of photos carried the same sentiment, with additional on-screen text that reads: "Just because it's tucked away from society doesn't mean it's still not part of it," and "Just because you aren't exposed to it much doesn't mean you're alone in it."

In the caption, the influencer admitted she put off making the post for a week because it made her "deeply uncomfortable, ashamed, nervous. To show what I’m so used to tucking away day to day. It’s easier to hide."

The mom-of-four, from Guelph, Ont., went on to recall her past insecurities and moments of self-doubt during various stages of her life, such as sobbing over stretch marks at 20, asking for her stomach to be blurred in maternity photos at 23, and trying to avoid reflections altogether at 25.

"While it’s most often behind high rise bottoms and long tops. It’s there," she said of her stomach. "It’s part of me. It’s part of many bodies. It’s part of our society."

Landry said that despite famously advocating for body positivity, even she still feels "shame" about her body at times. "I’m working on that."

In the comments, fans praised Landry's vulnerability and thanked her for the important reminder.

"Love this and love you. You've helped me learn to love myself no matter what my shape and size is," wrote former "Married at First Sight" star Jamie Otis.

"Thank you for posting stuff like this, it helps people much much more than I think you realize," a fan shared.

"I’m so happy you shared this," added another.

"Thank you. My apron belly thanks you. The lighting bolts of stretch marks that line my belly and thighs thank you!," someone else commented.

In May, Landry garnered more praise after sharing an Instagram Reel of herself trying on a fitted, patterned maxi dress alongside a letter about her self-acceptance journey.

"When you stop worrying about if your belly is soft and showing and just show up," text reads as she put the dress on.

"The 16-year-old version of me that taped her belly with duct tape and bandages would be super proud, I hope," Landry wrote in the caption.

