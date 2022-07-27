Influencer Sarah Nicole Landry shares body positive message on embracing 'every little thing'

Influencer Sarah Nicole Landry, aka The Birds Papaya, is opening up on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram @thebirdspapaya)

Sarah Nicole Landry is urging her fans to embrace "every little thing" about their body.

On Wednesday, the Canadian influencer — better known as The Birds Papaya — took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing in a white T-shirt and underwear, accompanied by text from her "powerful" and body-positive caption.

She eloquently explained that she isn't "just a body," but rather a "collection" of her experiences.

"It is every hug I’ve ever had. Every trip I’ve ever taken. The foods I’ve tasted. The words I’ve spoken. The music I’ve danced to. The paths I’ve walked. The laughs that hurt my belly. It is the people I’ve loved. The tiny hands I’ve held. It’s every pet of a dog. Every smile on the street. Every tear shed. Every. Little. Thing. How can I be just a body? When I am a collection of life," the mother-of-four penned.

"Every touch, every taste, every song, every hug, every love, every trip, every laugh, every hand held, every dance, every walk, every birth, every moment, every little thing," Landry added as text to the image.

Landry's post was met with a warm response from fans who praised her "empowering" message and thanked her for sharing such a "powerful" perspective.

"Love this! The story we tell is more than just the vessel we reside in! So beautifully written!" one Instagram user commented, while another shared, "So powerful, beautiful and empowering."

"Wow. Quite a perspective to give on how we view our body! Thank you!" another added.

One commenter chimed in: "This is so beautifully articulated. I love it!"

"Oh wow! Love, love, love this! So accurate. A perspective I needed today," someone else shared.

"Our body is our home! Love this!" wrote another.

In April, Landry shared a set of photos with her husband, revealing that while she had gained 50 lbs (23 kg) since the pair tied the knot, she wouldn't change a thing because it's "50 lbs of what's made" her family.

"I’m 50 lbs heavier than when we met. I think about that sometimes. When the doubt creeps in. When I feel unlovable. For simply changing. But then I remember the journey we’ve been on. I remember that this change is actually a beautiful one," she wrote.

"It’s first dates, second dates, the thousands of them more. It’s the travel. The taste of it. The laughing 'til we’re sore. It’s cocktails on a Friday. The curling up on a Sunday. It’s been sickness, overworking, joy and healing. It’s having a baby together. Woven inside my body. It’s 50 lbs of what’s made our family," she continued. "So when I think about it and the doubt creeps in, I ask myself, 'What would you rather, have this life, or be thin?' And I smile at him and look at our life.

"It’s not even a question," she concluded. "I would do it all over again."

