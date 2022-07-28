Canadian influencer Sarah Nicole Landry shows off her 'realistic girl summer' look

Sarah Nicole Landry is giving her fans an "honest" peak into her summer look. (Photo via @thebirdspapaya on Instagram)

Sarah Nicole Landry is giving a new meaning to summer.

On Wednesday, the Canadian influencer and self-love advocate — better known as The Birds Papaya — took to Instagram to share a video titled "realistic girl summer," giving fans an "honest" peek at her look this season, which includes a grey graphic T-shirt, chalk-covered black bike shorts, leg hair and Crocs.

"Especially the Crocs sandals which I’m so sorry I ever was against because they’re comfy and I’m a new person now," she captioned the post for her more than 2 million followers.

Landry's video was met with a warm response from fans who praised her for normalizing qualities that are typically deemed as imperfections.

"Thank you for always normalizing 'imperfections' that should have never been considered imperfections in the first place. Literally everyone has leg hair, and most people have little tummy rolls when they're sitting down (especially after that tummy has grown four beautiful babies), and that's not ever something to be insecure about. This is such an important message. Thanks for always being so honest!" one Instagram user penned.

"The leg hairs are so relatable!" someone else wrote, while another commented, "Yes! Thank you for this. I wish I could have seen content like this when I was younger. It could have helped so much!"

One person shared: "Thank you for this. I’ve been feeling so down on myself these past few days for exactly these reasons. It's time I cut myself a bit of slack and start loving me for me."

Earlier this week, the "Papaya Podcast" host shared another inspirational post about embracing "every little thing" about her body. She paired a photo of herself posing in a white T-shirt and underwear, with a "powerful" and body-positive caption.

She eloquently explained that she isn't "just a body," but rather a "collection" of her experiences.

"It is every hug I’ve ever had. Every trip I’ve ever taken. The foods I’ve tasted. The words I’ve spoken. The music I’ve danced to. The paths I’ve walked. The laughs that hurt my belly. It is the people I’ve loved. The tiny hands I’ve held. It’s every pet of a dog. Every smile on the street. Every tear shed. Every. Little. Thing," the mother-of-four penned. "How can I be just a body? When I am a collection of life."

