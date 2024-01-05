Sarah Raven reveals her favourite shrubs – and why it shouldn't be overlooked in gardens

Andreas Steidlinger

Gardener and author Sarah Raven wants to put shrubs and hedges back on the map as it's become an 'overlooked' design consideration in the garden.



Evergreen and flowering shrubs are the ideal low-maintenance way to provide your garden with year-round interest and structure. Hedges similarly offer structure, as well as privacy – and there are plenty more benefits to be had.

Shrubs and hedges create a safe nesting habitat for local wildlife, providing a source of food for bees, hedgehogs, and birds. Hedging also offers shelter from the wind and is a great way to control the risk of floods affecting gardens.



Sarah, who champions beautiful self-sustaining gardens that are easy to care for and offer vast environmental benefits, has planted roughly 750 metres of hedging at her garden at Perch Hill, East Sussex, since moving there in 1994. Over the next few years she plans to add an additional 3,000 metres to support biodiversity and visiting wildlife.

Jonathan Buckley

'Hedges and shrubs are often overlooked, but I think it's time they became a priority,' says Sarah. 'I like to use scented, long-lasting, and hardy shrubs to elevate outside spaces, and find that they can help create a truly lived-in look and feel. So, whether they're pollinator-friendly, compact, or colourful, introducing shrubs is an easy way to elevate your garden.'

Not sure where to start? Sarah shares her recommendations below.

