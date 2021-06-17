Summer Fashion:

Match with your mini-me with Sasha Exeter's new workout line with Joe Fresh

Meaghan Wray
·3 min read

Sasha Exeter&#39;s Joe Fresh collection of athleticwear is now available to shop.
Summer is here, things are opening back up and it's time to make your mark on the runway street — matching with your mini-me, of course! 

Joe Fresh is back at it again with an epic collaboration with one of our favourite Canadian influencers, Sasha Exeter. The multi-hyphenate superstar, known for her incredible career as an athlete-turned-entrepreneur, has crafted some gorgeous pieces for a new capsule collection of size-inclusive, fashion-forward and practical workout wear.

ALSO SEE: Roxy Earle and Joe Fresh just released a limited edition swimwear collection — and you can shop it now

"This is a pinch-me moment I've dreamed about for as long as I can remember," Exeter wrote on Instagram. "A project that has been in the works for a year and a half and means so much to me for so many reasons."

And she certainly delivered: the collection is a series of bike shorts, leggings, crop tops and tanks made for toddlers, girls and women up to size 3X.

Shop Sasha Exeter's athleticwear collection with Joe Fresh below — but hurry, if it's like any of the brand's other collabs, these picks won't be in stock for long.

Women's Sports Bra

Women&#39;s Sports Bra (Photo via Joe Fresh)
Crop top of sports bra? You decide! This medium-support top is perfect for light workouts, bike rides or lounging at home. Pair it with the matching shorts and leggings, or wear it with your favourite high-rise denim for a laid-back-yet-trendy look.

SHOP IT: Joe Fresh, $19

Women's Bike Shorts

Women&#39;s Bike Shorts (Photo via Joe Fresh)
Bike shorts are still in and we couldn't be happier! We're obsessed with these high-waisted pair that hits perfectly mid-thigh and won't roll down during your workout. Pair with an oversized T-shirt for the chicest brunch outfit.

SHOP IT: Joe Fresh, $24

Women's Crop Leggings 

Women&#39;s Crop Leggings (Photo via Joe Fresh)
Stand out in the gym or on the running track in these ultra-comfortable leggings guaranteed to help you workout harder. Not a fan of hardcore workouts? No problem. These look just as cute waiting in line to get into your favourite patio.

SHOP IT: Joe Fresh, $29

Women's Backpack

Women&#39;s Backpack (Photo via Joe Fresh)
Looking for the perfect '90s-inspired backpack to take you from home to the gym and back again? Look no further. This one comes in black with bright accents, a durable zipper and a bottom compartment to separate your essentials. 

SHOP IT: Joe Fresh, $29

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada&#39;s lifestyle newsletter.
Kid Girl Gym Bralette

Kid Girl Gym Bralette (Photo via Joe Fresh)
Made from a stretchy cotton blend, this is the perfect bralette to keep your little one cool during a hot summer day.

SHOP IT: Joe Fresh, $12

Kid Girl Bike Short

Kid Girl Bike Short (Photo via Joe Fresh)
Pair her bralette with an adorable pair of matching shorts, identical to the women and toddler's versions.

SHOP IT: Joe Fresh, $12

Toddler Girl Tank Top

Toddler Girl Tank Top (Photo via Joe Fresh)
Your mini-me will love this light-weight, cotton tank top.

SHOP IT: Joe Fresh, $12

Toddler Girl Bike Short

Toddler Girl Bike Short (Photo via Joe Fresh)
It's summer! Why waste time that could be spent in the sun getting into fancy clothes when your little one can look just as cool in these bike shorts that match mom's?

SHOP IT: Joe Fresh, $10

