Save 50% on the Limited-Edition Donald Driver Collection by Moral Code

While supplies last, you can get half-off the limited-edition Donald Driver Collection by Moral Code.

Donald Driver, one of the all-time leading receivers in football, and his son, Cristian, collaborated directly with the designers at Moral Code to create a collection of casual and formal footwear that can help people feel good, look good and do good.

Red stitch detailing and leather accents are the trademark of this exclusive collection, with each style — Courage, Passion, Thrive, Success, Attain, Imagine, Focus — named for one of Donald’s personal convictions.

The collection is handcrafted in small batches, by Moral Code’s family-owned leather tannery and stitching factory. Using nothing but premium materials and traditional cobbling practices, Moral Code artisans have their hands in the supply chain and production process every step of the way.

They are SA8000 certified by Social Accountability International (SAI) for both their production and employment practices, ensuring the “do good” portion of Donald’s Moral Code continues to be at the forefront of the collection.

Moral Code has committed to donating a portion of proceeds to the Donald Driver Foundation to help fund career development initiatives for under-served children and families. When you make a purchase from this collection, you’re helping to support Driver’s mission in teaching young men the importance of dressing for success.

Driver spent his 14-season NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and holds the franchise’s all-time records for most career receptions and receiving yards. Driver was a member of the Packers team that won Super Bowl XLV.

Each purchase includes a signed Donald Driver tag and exclusive packaging. Get your hands on a pair or bag before they are gone.

