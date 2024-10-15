Save 50% on this rich-mom-style sweatshirt that 'rivals Lululemon' — just $26

'Flattering fit and so comfy': Get this No. 1 bestselling pullover for nearly a fifth of what its splurgier counterpart costs.

Have you seen the term "rich mom style" floating around your social media feeds? The trend seems to be popping up everywhere and refers to a timeless, effortlessly put-together aesthetic that looks luxurious and expensive but doesn't necessarily have to break the bank. Case in point: the Automet Half-Zip Pullover, which is the epitome of chic "mom-running-errands-esque" attire. Many reviewers say it's a dead ringer for the popular Lululemon Scuba, which retails for $118. The Automet, on the other hand, is on sale for nearly one-fifth of that at Amazon in some sizes and colors. Turns out "rich mom" is also fashionably frugal!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This sweatshirt has been on sale a few times, but the chic coffee gray (among other shades) is down to as low as $26 right now with an on-page coupon, a savings of about 50%. Several other colors are within a few bucks of that price too — with savings generally hovering between 25%-50%, that's a darn good deal.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Most sweatshirts, though comfy, tend to be rather shapeless and casual-looking, but the Automet has a more elevated structure, with details that set it apart. For starters, it's slightly cropped for a more fitted appearance, and the on-trend half-zip style has more flair than your standard crewneck.

There's a front pocket for warming up your hands, and thumb holes on the wrists help keep the sleeves from sliding around. Because it's fleece-lined, it'll make a cozy, warm layer under a jacket when the temps drop, though you could wear it over a tank on still-warm fall days as well.

It comes in more than 30 colors, including everything from classic neutrals to fun brights, in sizes XS-XL (reviewers say it generally runs true to size, but might be a little big depending on how oversized or fitted you prefer your clothes).

A sweatshirt that feels as comfy as your pj's but looks like a million bucks? This top is just oozing with rich-mom energy. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Just how popular is this sweatshirt? Well, it's Amazon's No. 1 bestselling women's sweatshirt and has over 2,000 perfect ratings from customers.

Pros 👍

"Great quality," raved one satisfied shopper. "So soft and comfy. Rivals Lululemon for a fraction of the price. Highly recommend."

"This is such a flattering fit and so comfy," swooned another. "It is cropped, but if you have high-waisted pants or wear a tank underneath, your belly is safe from showing. So comfy and warm."

"Love this sweatshirt so much that I'm considering buying it in other colors," shared a third. "No pilling or fading after washing so far. I basically live in this sweatshirt at home. I love the thumbholes as well."

Cons 👎

"My only complaint is the zipper pull is overactive," wrote an otherwise pleased buyer. "Like, bounces around nonstop and makes a little jingling sound." That said, they added, "This sweatshirt is super soft and I like it perhaps a little more than the Lululemon Oversized Scuba. It's a better fit on me and lighter than the Scuba, so easier to wear, but still cozy and warm enough. It's very soft inside!"

Several reviewers had the same note as this final fan, who said, "One small drawback is that it is somewhat short if you are tall. Overall, though, I love this sweatshirt."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty

Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover, 4-Pack $13 $20 Save $7 with Prime See at Amazon

NatureWell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream $16 $20 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack $19 $35 Save $16 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with Prime See at Amazon

Style

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jean $16 $48 Save $32 See at Amazon

Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs $17 $22 Save $5 See at Amazon

LongBay Chenille Knit Bootie Slippers $22 $52 Save $30 with Prime See at Amazon