Save 55% on this rich-mom-style sweatshirt that 'rivals Lululemon,' down to $24 for Black Friday

'Flattering fit and so comfy': Get the No. 1 bestseller for a fourth of what its splurgier counterpart costs.

Have you seen the term "rich mom style" floating around social media? The trend refers to a timeless, effortlessly put-together aesthetic that looks luxurious and expensive but doesn't necessarily have to break the bank. Case in point: the Automet Half-Zip Pullover, which is the epitome of "chic mom running errands" attire. Many reviewers say it's a dead ringer for the popular Lululemon Scuba, which retails for $118. The Automet, on the other hand, is on sale for a fourth of that in some sizes and colors for Black Friday. Turns out "rich mom" is also fashionably frugal!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This sweatshirt has been on sale a few times, but the chic light heather gray and other neutrals like Coffee Grey are down to $24 right now, a savings of about 55%. Several other colors are within a few bucks of that price too — not too shabby.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Most sweatshirts, though comfy, tend to be rather shapeless, but the Automet has a more elevated structure, with details that set it apart. It's slightly cropped for a fitted appearance, and the on-trend half-zip style has more flair than your standard crewneck.

There's a front pocket for warming up your hands, and thumb holes on the wrists help keep the sleeves from sliding around. Because it's fleece-lined, it'll make a cozy, warm layer under a jacket when the temps drop, though you could wear it over a tank on still-warm fall days.

It comes in more than 30 colors, including everything from classic neutrals to fun brights. Reviewers say it generally runs true to size, but might be a little big depending on how oversized or fitted you prefer your clothes.

A sweatshirt that feels as comfy as your PJs but looks like a million bucks? This top is just oozing with rich-mom energy. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Just how popular is this sweatshirt? Well, it's a mega-seller on Amazon and has more than 2,000 five-star ratings.

Pros 👍

"Great quality," raved one satisfied shopper. "So soft and comfy. Rivals Lululemon for a fraction of the price. Highly recommend."

"This is such a flattering fit and so comfy," swooned another. "It is cropped, but if you have high-waisted pants or wear a tank underneath, your belly is safe from showing. So warm."

"Love this sweatshirt so much that I'm considering buying it in other colors," shared a third. "No pilling or fading after washing so far. I basically live in this sweatshirt at home. I love the thumbholes as well."

Cons 👎

"My only complaint is the zipper pull is overactive," wrote an otherwise pleased buyer. "Like, bounces around nonstop and makes a little jingling sound." That said, they added, "This sweatshirt is super soft and I like it perhaps a little more than the Lululemon Oversized Scuba. It's a better fit on me and lighter than the Scuba, so easier to wear, but still cozy and warm enough. It's very soft inside!"

Several reviewers had the same note as this final fan, who said, "One small drawback is that it is somewhat short if you are tall. Overall, though, I love this sweatshirt."

