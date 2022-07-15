OMG! Save $60 on these 'chic' waterproof booties during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom shoppers love these "stylish" and "comfortable" waterproof booties, which you can get for $120 CAD/USD during the Anniversary Sale! (Photos via Nordstrom)

For fashion pros and rookies alike, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale (shop here in Canada, shop here in the U.S.) is one of the of the biggest shopping events of the year. The exclusive sale offers Nordstrom fanatics the chance to save on everything from clothes, accessories, home goods and more from some of the department store's most popular brands.

In Canada and the U.S., the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to all shoppers — and runs from July 15 to July 31. Nordy Club members can also earn points toward purchases of qualifying items online and in stores. Membership in Canada and the U.S. is free — all you have to do is provide your email address.

As part of this epic sale, now's your chance to save big on the bestselling Blondo Tobi Waterproof Booties, which are now on sale for $120 (shop here in Canada/shop here in the U.S.). These shoes are not only stylish, but they're fully water-resistant so you can conquer the rain, snow or whatever weather gets in your way.

$120 CAD $180 CAD at Nordstrom Canada $120 USD $180 USD at Nordstrom U.S.

The details

This waterproof bootie features a smooth and shiny genuine leather upper. The elastic panel on the sides allow for optimal mobility, and the side zipper and pull tab help you to slide your foot in and out of the shoe.

Available in sizes 5.5 to 12, the three-inch block heel offers height and stability while the lug sole helps with traction. The fleece-like lining will feel buttery-soft and keep your feet warm during chilly fall or winter days. The footbed is also well-padded for optimal arch support.

If leather isn't your thing, these booties also come in and brown and black suede (U.S. only). Use these booties as your daily commute shoe with a pair of trousers, a button-up blouse and a chic trench coat.

What shoppers are saying

Although these booties have only received a handful of reviews, they've already earned a solid 4.2-star rating. Shoppers love how "stylish" and "comfortable" they are, and gushed over their quality for the price.

"I love these booties by Blondo! Waterproof, and man are they comfortable! Like walking on a cloud. I rarely write reviews but I had to for these," raved a happy shopper. "I purchased the black leather and am now considering the brown suede. Well worth the price!"

"The best $180 I’ve spent on a pair of boots! (I’ve spent way more on others!) Blondo is a solid brand and these are no exception. Stylish, comfortable and waterproof! Highly recommend!" wrote another.

"Love these boots! They look fantastic!" said someone else.

However, one shopper warns they can be scratchy and "rough" on skin.

"I love the way these look and they remind me of Burberry booties. They were initially very comfortable..but then I noticed pain around my ankles so I tucked my pants in to reduce the rubbing," the review stated. "This helped the pain, but it looks like a bruise and still visible two weeks later. The bootie does not have a tight fit, and the construction is solid, but it ended up being way too rough on my skin."

The verdict

Whether you're heading to work, the grocery store or catching up with family and friends, the Blondo Tobi Waterproof Bootie is a must-have Anniversary Sale purchase. They'll protect against wet weather without sacrificing style — but as they're already selling fast, you'll want to snap them up before it's too late.

