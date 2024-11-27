Save up to 50% with these Black Friday Christmas deals on decor for the 2024 holiday season

Get ready for your home (and your wallet) to be merry and bright. (Amazon)

If you're one of those people who likes to go all out with Christmas decor before you even think about roasting your Thanksgiving turkey, we can relate — and we come bearing excellent news. There's plenty of festive decor on sale right now to transform your home into a winter wonderland for up to 50% off. While retailers are dropping their Black Friday deals before the big day with tech and kitchen goodies galore, we've been scoping out the best holiday decor deals.



Retailers from Amazon and Walmart to Anthropologie have majorly marked down some A+ festive decor to zhuzh up your holiday season. Wayfair, for example, has marked down over 2,000 Christmas trees, and they start at just $60. Le Creuset also marked down lots of cookware from the holiday collection by 20%, like this special baby Dutch oven.



Yes, there's so much stuff on sale that the gems can get lost in the shuffle, so we're narrowing it down to the greats for you. Ready to deck the halls? Scroll below to shop the best decor deals going on now.

Best Black Friday Christmas decor deals

Le Creuset Le Creuset Mini Cocotte with Star Knob $48 $60 Save $12 This darling 8-ounce cocotte from Le Creuset absolutely doubles as home decor. You may never want to put it away. The baby Dutch oven has a premium enamel-glazed interior and is ideal for heating up individual servings of cozy favorites like baked ziti, oatmeal, stew and more. Choose from red, green and white. And how about that dreamy star knob? "Perfect for serving small side dishes or making casseroles and pot pies for two people," shared a five-star reviewer. $48 at Le Creuset

Amazon 600 LED Outdoor Christmas Lights with Remote $34 $40 Save $6 with coupon Wrap 168 feet (!) of these warm string lights all around the perimeter of your house. This includes windows, bushes, mailboxes — whatever your heart desires. Just try not to go all National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation on us. Pick between 16 colors! "The spool is huuuuuge," shared an enthusiastic fan. "It's great, and the controller is a game changer so I don't have to unplug it every time I want them to be off. I could wrap this around my room 100 times, it comes with so many lights, which is great, especially for decorating a large space." Save $6 with coupon $34 at Amazon

Amazon Swarovski Annual Edition 2024 Snowflake Ornament $63 $90 Save $27 Swarovski has been making the Annual Edition Ornaments since 1991 and collectors have been snapping up these exquisite baubles since day one. This year's design is a gorgeous, glittering snowflake that's perfect for every tree. "Absolutely stunning!" gushed a five-star fan. "I’ve purchased these ornaments every year since 2002 for my mom and she has decorated her Christmas tree with them every year. Now she gets her great-granddaughters to help decorate the tree and they love the sparkle of the ornaments." $63 at Amazon

Amazon DII Holiday Table Runner $12 $24 Save $12 Even if you don't use a table runner during the year, there's just something about a Christmas runner that brings all of your decorations together. Made of a linen and polyester blend, this one clocks in at 14 by 70 inches (think a table that seats up to eight people). "I'm very happy with this table runner," wrote this shopper. "Great quality and well-made embroidered design. Adds a nice base layer to my sideboard Christmas scene." $12 at Amazon

Wayfair Snowy Concolor Fir Tree with LED Lights, 2 Feet $50 $54 Save $4 While big trees are classic, never underestimate the power of a little tree perched on a credenza, table or bookshelf. They're charming and just as magical, especially when covered in pine cones like this pre-lit cutie, which also comes in a 3-foot version. "A beautiful tree," wrote this Wayfair customer. "Very natural looking and perfect for the space I had in my family room. We added some small ornaments to complete the look. It helped to make our holiday season even better." $50 at Wayfair

Walmart Ayieyill Artificial Mini Christmas Trees, 30 Pieces $12 $25 Save $13 As far as joyful Christmas decor goes, nothing can top mini bottle brush trees. They're just so stinkin' cute! This 30-piece set is sure to turn your home into the Christmas village you've always wished for. It comes with three different colored trees in five different sizes. Sprinkle them throughout your home. "I wasn't sure exactly what to expect when I ordered these little trees for such a great price," revealed a Walmart shopper. "I am more than pleased. Everything from the craftsmanship to the color is absolutely wonderful." $12 at Walmart

