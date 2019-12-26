Save up to 70% on almost everything at Sport Chek this Boxing Day

Alyssa Tria
Shopping Editor
Sport Chek is having a huge Boxing Day Event — save up to 70% on almost everything

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Boxing Day is officially here, and that’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to things that weren’t crossed off your holiday wish list.

ALSO SEE: All the best Boxing Day deals to shop now

One of the top places to shop the event is Sport Chek. Until Dec. 28, shoppers can save between 20 and 70 per cent on almost all brands and styles. Deals include door-crashing discounts on women’s and men’s apparel and shoes, Fitbits, ski equipment, audio accessories and more.

Shop Sport Chek’s top Boxing Day deals below.

Pur Serenity 12LB Microfiber Blanket 

Pur Serenity 12LB Microfiber Blanket 

Shop it: Sport Chek, $45 (originally $150)

Helly Hansen Women's Alva LifePocket Insulated Parka

Helly Hansen Women's Alva LifePocket Insulated Parka

Shop it: Sport Chek, $240 (originally $400)

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch

Shop it: Sport Chek, $179 (originally $250)

The North Face Men's Apex Elevation Insulated Softshell Jacket

The North Face Men's Apex Elevation Insulated Softshell Jacket

Shop it: Sport Chek, $187 (originally $249)

Ugg Women's Adirondack III Winter Boot - Chestnut

Ugg Women's Adirondack III Winter Boot - Chestnut

Shop it: Sport Chek, $250 (originally $294)

Hydro Flask 128 oz Oasis Bottle - Black

Hydro Flask 128 oz Oasis Bottle - Black

Shop it: Sport Chek, $112 (originally $149)

ASICS Men's GEL Moya Walking Shoes

ASICS Men's GEL Moya Walking Shoes

Shop it: Sport Chek, $63 (originally $90)

Völkl Flair 76 Women's Skis 2019/20 & MARKER VMOTION 10 GW

Völkl Flair 76 Women's Skis 2019/20 & MARKER VMOTION 10 GW


Shop it: Sport Chek, $600 (originally $1,200)

Spy Marshall Ski & Snowboard Goggle

Spy Marshall Ski & Snowboard Goggle

Shop it: Sport Chek, $75 (originally $150)

Sher-Wood BPM 150 Senior Hockey Carry Bag

Sher-Wood BPM 150 Senior Hockey Carry Bag

Shop it: Sport Chek, $50 (originally $100)

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones

Shop it: Sport Chek, $230 (originally $329)

Vega All-In-One Shake Mixed Berry

Vega One Shake Mixed Berry

Shop it: Sport Chek, $36 (originally $51)

Nike Sportswear Women's Essential Fleece Pants

Nike Sportswear Women's Essential Fleece Pants

Shop it: Sport Chek, $56 (originally $75)


Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.