Save up to 70% on almost everything at Sport Chek this Boxing Day

Sport Chek is having a huge Boxing Day Event — save up to 70% on almost everything

Boxing Day is officially here, and that’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to things that weren’t crossed off your holiday wish list.

One of the top places to shop the event is Sport Chek. Until Dec. 28, shoppers can save between 20 and 70 per cent on almost all brands and styles. Deals include door-crashing discounts on women’s and men’s apparel and shoes, Fitbits, ski equipment, audio accessories and more.

Shop Sport Chek’s top Boxing Day deals below.

Pur Serenity 12LB Microfiber Blanket More

Shop it: Sport Chek, $45 (originally $150)

Helly Hansen Women's Alva LifePocket Insulated Parka More

Shop it: Sport Chek, $240 (originally $400)

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch More

Shop it: Sport Chek, $179 (originally $250)

The North Face Men's Apex Elevation Insulated Softshell Jacket More

Shop it: Sport Chek, $187 (originally $249)

Ugg Women's Adirondack III Winter Boot - Chestnut More

Shop it: Sport Chek, $250 (originally $294)

Hydro Flask 128 oz Oasis Bottle - Black More