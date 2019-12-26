Save up to 70% on almost everything at Sport Chek this Boxing Day

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Boxing Day is officially here, and that’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to things that weren’t crossed off your holiday wish list.
ALSO SEE: All the best Boxing Day deals to shop now
One of the top places to shop the event is Sport Chek. Until Dec. 28, shoppers can save between 20 and 70 per cent on almost all brands and styles. Deals include door-crashing discounts on women’s and men’s apparel and shoes, Fitbits, ski equipment, audio accessories and more.
Shop Sport Chek’s top Boxing Day deals below.
Pur Serenity 12LB Microfiber Blanket
Shop it: Sport Chek, $45 (originally $150)
Helly Hansen Women's Alva LifePocket Insulated Parka
Shop it: Sport Chek, $240 (originally $400)
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch
Shop it: Sport Chek, $179 (originally $250)
The North Face Men's Apex Elevation Insulated Softshell Jacket
Shop it: Sport Chek, $187 (originally $249)
Ugg Women's Adirondack III Winter Boot - Chestnut
Shop it: Sport Chek, $250 (originally $294)
Hydro Flask 128 oz Oasis Bottle - Black
Shop it: Sport Chek, $112 (originally $149)
ASICS Men's GEL Moya Walking Shoes
Shop it: Sport Chek, $63 (originally $90)
Völkl Flair 76 Women's Skis 2019/20 & MARKER VMOTION 10 GW
Shop it: Sport Chek, $600 (originally $1,200)
Spy Marshall Ski & Snowboard Goggle
Shop it: Sport Chek, $75 (originally $150)
Sher-Wood BPM 150 Senior Hockey Carry Bag
Shop it: Sport Chek, $50 (originally $100)
Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones
Shop it: Sport Chek, $230 (originally $329)
Vega All-In-One Shake Mixed Berry
Shop it: Sport Chek, $36 (originally $51)
Nike Sportswear Women's Essential Fleece Pants
Shop it: Sport Chek, $56 (originally $75)
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.