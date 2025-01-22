'Saved my hands so much pain': This $14 Shark Tank bag carrier makes schlepping a cinch

Even reviewers with arthritis swear by this small yet mighty grocery gadget, which can hold up to 80 pounds.

Whether you're someone who enjoys grocery shopping or not, it's safe to assume we all dread having to lug those heavy bags on our walk home — even if it's just from the car to the house. Unless you're willing to pay for a delivery service, it's just one of those necessary evils — but luckily there's a much less painful method. Enter the Click & Carry, a handy little gadget that was featured on Shark Tank. (It scored a deal, and for good reason!) At just $14, this ingenious device helps distribute the weight of your bags evenly and has a comfy grip for stress-free schlepping. Sign us up!

Sometimes the simplest products are the most effective, and I'll admit, I totally had a "Why didn't I think of that?!" moment upon discovering the Click & Carry. That said, it's a very smart solution to a very common problem. For starters, it's divided into two sides that act as hooks for your bags to help balance things out — an invaluable assist when you're stocking up at the store. Just stick the shopping bag handles over the hooks, twist the center column to lock everything in and place it over your shoulder. Now your groceries will stay secure without slipping!

You can also hold this gizmo in your hand if you'd like, as its cushioned, ergonomic grip will feel a lot comfier than having a plastic bag handle digging into your skin. And because it makes toting multiple bags around much easier, you won't have to make as many trips to and from your car or up and down your stairs. Even reviewers with arthritis swear by it: "The handle shifts the weight off your fingers and makes the groceries so much easier to carry," wrote one fan. "I have arthritis in my hands. This product allows me to carry more bags in one trip from the car with ease. Ten stars (not five)."

And it's not just for groceries, either. This small yet mighty multitasker holds up to 80 pounds, so you can use it for carrying everything from dry cleaning to paint cans — and for getting a handle on dog leashes. Keep it stashed in your bag or car just in case...

Wear it over your shoulder, hold it in your hand — either way, lugging grocery bags just got a whole lot easier. (Photo: Amazon)

Over 4,300 Amazon customers think the Click & Carry is worthy of a perfect rating — big shocker.

"Love this bag carrier," wrote one happy reviewer. "This has saved my hands so much pain from carrying all the grocery bags in by hand."

"Carrying multiple bags of groceries is a hard job," echoed another satisfied shopper. "But these well-designed and sturdy tools make a huge difference. I can easily carry multiple bags by placing one Click & Carry on each shoulder after fastening my grocery bags to it. I'm 78, and I'm astonished by how easy it is to carry my groceries this way. This is a wonderful product!"

"No more painful plastic bag marks on my arms anymore!" exclaimed a third fan. "I carried 10 bags at once using it and it was very comfortable and sturdy. I love it!"

While users had overwhelmingly positive things to say about this doodad, a few shared some small qualms.

"My only complaint, really, is just the process of loading up the Click & Carry," wrote a generally pleased shopper. "It's a bit awkward and definitely requires some thought as to weight distribution. You may be better off going through self-checkout so you can bag things a little differently, with even weight distribution in mind. But that is, honestly, a minor gripe, and one that I'm more than willing to put up with to make those overloaded grocery store trips a million times simpler and easier."

"I have to bring bags up the stairs when I go shopping, and it's very difficult for me because I have a bad knee," explained a final buyer. "This is a winner ... the only suggestion that I do have is the part where you put the bag should be longer."

Amazon Click & Carry Choose from six fun colors or this classic black — they also come in packs of two! $14 at Amazon

Now that we've gotten carrying your groceries out of the way, how about sorting them?

Amazon Lotus Trolley Shopping Bags, Set of 4 These reusable bags are equipped with long rods that fit over your shopping cart to keep them upright so you can sort your groceries as you shop. Plus, you can wear them over your shoulder for easier carrying, meaning fewer trips to and from your car. Each set includes four bags, all in different colors, allowing you to separate your groceries as you go, which in turn results in less time spent sorting everything at checkout. One of the bags is even insulated to keep frozen and perishable foods cool! The other three bags have mesh bottoms that'll prevent spills from making everything else wet, and one has dedicated compartments for fragile items, like egg cartons and wine bottles. "These are great!" gushed a five-star fan. "Loading was simple, and I organized groceries while shopping to make it easier. ... Got lots of comments and compliments on them. Even the cashier said they were the coolest she's seen. ... Love the wine holders, and the egg holder was pretty awesome, too. When I got to my truck, they were easy to unload — I held them by the sticks. Only one was kinda heavy, I just used two hands. So much nicer to get home and unload four bags instead of 10+!" $45 at Amazon

