This SC city has the best small airport in US, a USA Today ranking shows. Here’s why

USA Today readers voted Myrtle Beach International Airport the best small airport in the United States for the third consecutive year.

For the selection process, a team of travel experts nominates 20 contenders for categories like food, drink, travel, subscriptions, attractions and more. Once 20 options have been established, readers cast votes for their favorites and rank the top 10 winners.

Myrtle Beach International was cited for its inexpensive fares, convenient location and low-stress security process. Passengers can fly 10 airline carriers to more than 50 cities.

In addition to nine dining options and traditional accommodations, the airport features a unique animal therapy program. The Pups Easing Travel Stress, or PETS, program lets passengers de-stress with dogs while waiting for flights at Myrtle Beach International.

Although Myrtle Beach was the only South Carolina City to make the list, readers ranked nine other small airports in the top 10 list. Here’s which ones made the cut:

1. Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR)

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

2. Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)

Grand Rapids, Michigan

3. Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP)

Ronkonkoma, New York

4. Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD)

Warwick, Rhode Island

5. Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (BTV)

South Burlington, Vermont

6. Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT)

Wichita, Kansas

7. Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC)

Rochester, New York

8. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT)

Manchester, New Hampshire

9. Huntsville International Airport (HSV)

Huntsville, Alabama

10. Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO)

Greensboro, North Carolina

