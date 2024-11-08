We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Scaly feet? Cracked heels? These Amazon foot-care deals start just at $8
From gel-infused socks to a shockingly fast, effective callus remover, these long-weekend steals will soothe your soles.
Dry, aging feet are an issue no one tells you about when you're young. And they're an embarrassing topic no one wants to broach when you're old. But the truth is, when left unattended, middle-aged heels, toes and soles become weirdly gross in a way they never did before. At 51, my skin is drier, scalier and more cracked. My calluses grow faster, bigger and become more uncomfortable than they ever did when I was 25. As a beauty editor, I'm always looking for products to solve annoying problems like this one — and I'm especially stoked when I find them at great prices. While scrolling through Amazon today, I uncovered some particularly impressive deals on foot care: the kinds of creams, scrubbers, peels and clippers I now need to make my 51-year-old trotters look pretty and feel good.
Most foot problems like mine can be solved at home with products that don't require hours of labor or piles of cash. And while much of what I'm talking about can also be remedied with a pro pedicure, those are pricey and time-consuming (and sometimes it feels better to DIY in private). The following deals will help your feet stay soft and supple through fall and beyond.
Currently 50% off, these "spa socks" are just the thing for the lady on the go who's out there having it all — when the "all" also includes ugly, cracked, dry feet. They're made of breathable mesh, and the heels are packed with a gel formulated from olive, grapeseed and jojoba oils plus vitamin E.
Pro tip: Apply a favorite moisturizer before putting them on — it will help the product soak in.
Here's a 20%-off sale anyone with rough soles should jump on fast. This mask is legendary for a reason: It removes dead skin astonishingly well and is completely thorough and effective ... if maybe a little gross.
Within days of applying this lavender-scented potion, your feet kind of molt, almost like a shedding snake, leaving behind the softest skin you've ever felt.
It's especially good for cracked heels and stubborn calluses — in fact, it's the only thing that worked last year for mine. And, if you don't want to take my word for it, check out the legions of five-star reviews (34,000 and counting!), all of which report something along the lines of, "Absolutely disgusting, in the best possible way" and It actually really, truly works!"
Fancy machines are great for heavy-duty callus removal, but when it comes to everyday foot maintenance, few products beat the classic pumice stone. I'm particularly fond of this No. 1 bestseller, which has a palm-sized, easy-to-grip design and a handy rope for shower storage. It's also completely natural and made of volcanic lava rock.
The result is a porous but extra-strong doodad that sloughs off dry skin in minutes while also massaging and improving blood flow to your feet.
These ultra-strong, super-sturdy clippers make trimming unsightly, uncomfortably long talons and hangnails a breeze. The extended-handles are a snap to grip, thanks to an ergonomic design. Plus, they come in an adorable, easy-to-find yellow tin.
More than 33,000 five-star reviewers call them "well-made" and confirm they are "sharp, sturdy and travel-ready." Right now, you can pick up this pair for just 10 bucks.
Lee Beauty's callus remover is legendary in foot-care circles for dissolving even the roughest, thickest skin on your feet and doing it fast. The gel formula is Amazon's No. 1 bestselling callus remover, with over 37,000 five-star reviews.
The application here is simple: soak your feet in water until they're extra soft (I do this in a bath), apply the gel and, after around five minutes, the hard bumps on your feet are easily sloughed off with any at-home scraper.
"Melts away tough dead skin!" exclaimed one five-star reviewer, who went on to say she likes this better than Baby Foot treatments because it's faster and more cost-efficient. One caveat: This product is powerful and should be used sparingly and only in the areas where you need it. Remove any excess gel from ankles, toes and arches quickly as it will easily irritate noncallused skin.
This brand's formula is legendary for its heavy-duty hydration of even the driest feet. The texture is thick — more balm-like than standard lotion. It's also unscented and nongreasy, a boon for this area of the body (I despise the sensation of greasy soles).
This salve is particularly good for stubborn cracked heels. It's also hypoallergenic and safe for diabetics and those with sensitive skin. A little of this stuff goes a long way, and the cream doesn't go bad — so this two-pack will last months.
There are few solutions for folks like me with lumpy, bumpy, scratchy feet that are easier than an electric foot file. This popular device helps remove hardened skin fast without requiring much, if any, elbow grease.
More than 37,000 five-star reviewers agree that the sanding machine "works amazing at removing calluses" and is "super easy and quick."
There's nothing fancy about this highly-effective no-frills cream, but if you have a deeply unsexy conditions like cracked, scaly heels or chronic foot itch, it's exactly what you want.
The non-greasy, fragrance-free formula is a pain-relieving topical ointment that helps soothe mild pain, burning and itchiness while also intensely moisturizing dry, cracked, sensitive skin.
Okay, you're right: These massaging, circulation-improving space boots will not scrape away your scaly, cracked heels, but what they will do is relieve tension in the muscles and tissue in your calves and feet.
Ten massage modes and three pressure options allow you to customize the experience, from intense to extra-gentle. Plus, both the leg and foot wraps can be adjusted to accommodate an array of sizes (there are two extenders included, bringing the max calf size to 28.5 inches).
I never thought of myself as a person who'd crave an electronic foot massager, but at this moment in mid-life, there is no item I'm pining for more. Reviewers are also largely smitten — the boots have more than 12,000 five-star reviews. "Great product," said one happy customer. "I have personally been using these for 1.5 years and really love them. They are really durable and the product still works great. I have terrible circulation in my left leg due to blood clots, and I use the circulation function every time. The entire treatment does feel really good."
"Stop reading. Just buy it," raves one of 17,000-plus five-star reviewers about this customizable, highly effective heated foot massager. "It's strong enough to massage the hell out of my feet and it's simply amazing. I have never felt this kind of relief from any other massaging tool have I bought over the years, and I have bought many."
The powerful device has a ton going for it. It uses heat therapy to help relax sore arches along with roller balls and rods to offer your dogs a deep and powerful kneading massage. It works for most feet up to a men's 12 and can be customized with three intensity levels. Plus, it's sanitary: The cloth insert can be removed and washed after use.
Take it from this pun-happy fan: "The foot massager you 'KNEAD!' This foot massager has become a part of my daily routine! It's a relaxing way to end my day."
