A Scandi-Modern Home in L.A. Hits the Market for $4.7 Million

Quaint oceanside bungalows are pretty common across L.A.’s buzzy beach community of Venice. However, as adventurous architects and homeowners have used the neighborhood as a canvas for new ideas for residential designs, the area is also known for its striking modern residences, one of which just landed on the market for $4.65 million with clean-lined Scandinavian influences that speak to its minimalistic yet cozy appeal.

Not overthought in its shape and materiality, the wood-clad residence at 1008 Oakwood Avenue is a warm, relaxed retreat just over a mile as the crow flies from the famed Venice Beach Boardwalk. Sam Plouchart and Chloe Simon of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Built in 2024, the home’s use of wood—a staple in Scandinavian style structures—is on full display on approach, and behind the gated entrance are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus a powder room for touch-ups. Black frame windows and sliding doors trail its indoor-outdoor layout of just over 3,300 square feet, keeping it filled with natural light and adding to the abode’s distinction in areas like the one-of-a-kind primary suite.

The open-plan gourmet kitchen and nearby dining/living areas open to the yard.

Neutral hues and natural materials such as wood and marble span the open-plan living spaces on the main floor, further doubling down on Scandinavian style influences. The spacious kitchen features an abundance of cabinetry with gold handles and a massive island, while glass sliders in the adjoining living and dining areas spill onto a pair of private patios.

An architectural staircase leads up to the second-floor primary suite, where a pitched A-frame ceiling towers over a designated space for your bed and an ample sitting area alongside floor-to-ceiling windows customized to suit the bedroom’s unique shape. A fireplace, oversized walk-in closet, and en-suite bathroom are also part of the package, along with a generously-sized balcony for watching the sunset.

There are neighborhood views from the rooftop deck, but those who prefer staying closer to the ground will find the home’s various outdoor lounges and al fresco dining areas appealing, along with the fire pit, plunge pool and outdoor shower.

Abbot Kinney, the popular mile-long road laced with trendy shops and restaurants, is but a short hop, as are a number of art galleries, including Art Unified.

