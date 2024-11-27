Scarlett Johansson on iPhones for kids: ‘I’d rather her wait until she’s an adult’

Scarlett Johansson is facing a parenting dilemma familiar to many moms: when is the right time to hand over a smartphone? During an appearance on the Today show, the actress, mom to Rose Dorothy, 10, and Cosmo, 3, said, “I feel like technology is moving so much faster than our human egos can process. I’d rather her wait until she’s an adult to be able to participate.”

For Johansson—and a growing number of parents—the hesitation to give kids a phone isn’t just about screen time, but what comes with it: social media, online pressure, and the risk of too much too soon.

Same, Scarlett.

As a mom of five, I get it. The pressure to give kids a phone starts early—especially when their friends already have them. But while I want to delay as long as possible, I also know my kids want to stay connected. Without a landline at home, it’s a tricky balance to strike. In our family, we’ve tried to find a middle ground: using tools like the Bark phone and Apple Watches to give them basic communication while emphasizing face-to-face connection and monitoring usage closely.

Why are parents waiting longer? Science is catching up

The concerns aren’t just anecdotal. Researchers like NYU professor Jonathan Haidt have found links between early smartphone and social media use and declining mental health in teens. The stats are sobering: since 2012 (aka the year smartphones and social media hit mainstream use), rates of anxiety, depression, and self-harm among teens—especially girls—have skyrocketed. Haidt argues that delaying smartphone access is one of the best ways to protect kids’ mental health during critical developmental years.

It’s not just the mental health numbers raising red flags. Studies have also found that heavy screen use can impact sleep, focus, and in-person social skills. No wonder more parents are leaning into the “screen-free childhood” trend.

Enter: the “Wait Until 8th” movement

If you’re looking for a plan, movements like “Wait Until 8th” have you covered. This grassroots initiative encourages parents to band together and hold off on smartphones until their kids are at least in eighth grade. The idea? Strength in numbers. If most kids in the class aren’t getting phones yet, there’s less pressure for any one kid (or parent) to cave. The group cites research showing that kids benefit socially, emotionally, and academically when screen access is delayed.

What’s the right call?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer here. Like Johansson, many parents are trying to figure out what works best for their families. Some are choosing tech alternatives, like limited-function phones or devices without internet access. Others, like me, are opting for tools like the Bark phone, which balances independence with parental oversight.

The bottom line: waiting isn’t about avoiding tech forever. It’s about giving kids the space to grow up without the added pressure of social media, comparison, and constant notifications. As Johansson put it, “It’s hard for me to process.” Same, Scarlett. Same. But finding a balance between connection and protection feels like the best first step.

