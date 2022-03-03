'Vanderpump Rules' star Scheana Shay shows off postpartum body: 'You look amazing'

"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay shared her postpartum body with fans. (Image via Getty Images)

Scheana Shay is giving fans a candid look at her pregnant and postpartum body.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share side-by-side photos— the first of her at the 40-week mark of her pregnancy, and the second 40 weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Summer, whom she welcomed in April 2021.

"40 weeks in… 40 weeks out!" she captioned the post for her more than a million followers.

Shay's photo was met with applause from her fans for sharing her body transformation with fans.

"What a bounce-back! The female body is wild," one Instagram user commented. "You look amazing. And Summer is so beautiful, just like her mama."

"Good work Scheana you look amazing!" someone said while another added: "You look fantastic!"

"I’ll never get over transformations like these!" a fan told the star. "Can’t believe I did it three times. Motherhood is crazy and beautiful."

"Beautiful in all of your phases!" another told the star.

"Girl, you look amazing," someone wrote. "Mama-hood sure looks awesome on you! Summer is adorable, she’s your mini Scheana!"

"Our bodies can do amazing things," a fan marvelled. "We are women, hear us roar!"

Since she and her fiancé Brock Davies welcomed Summer, Shay has opened up about some of the post-pregnancy struggles she's been facing, including hair loss.

In an Instagram story back in December, Shay addressed the criticism she received about her hairline while filming the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion special.

"To everyone who has commented on my hairline tonight: this was already my biggest insecurity and legit the only thing I usually would Facetune," she wrote. "After having a baby, I have postpartum hair loss."

"It is slowly coming back but I'm also still pumping milk every three hours since Summer stopped latching.," Shay continued. "Not sure if breastfeeding is related to the hair thinning also but it's happening to me. My hair was coming out in chunks. Next time think before you comment.

