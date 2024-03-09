How school dropout Anthony Boyle became the most on-demand actor on television

'I was a pain in the proverbial at school': 29-year-old actor Anthony Boyle is enjoying a rapid rise - Pip

By any standards, Irish actors are having a moment – on both sides of the Atlantic. None more so than 29-year-old Belfast-born Anthony Boyle whose career is climbing high and unfaltering as a B-17 Flying Fortress. If his name doesn’t ring a bell, rest assured it will soon be tripping off your tongue faster than you can say: “Wait, did I just see you cartwheeling across the White House lawn with Barry Keoghan?”

The pair currently have leading roles in the breathtaking Apple TV+ epic Masters of the Air, alongside English actor Callum Turner. Dubliner Keoghan, 31, has been catapulted to the A-list via his Bafta-winning turn in The Banshees of Inisherin and a stripped back (literally) performance in Saltburn. This weekend, Cork’s Cillian Murphy is favourite to win the Oscar for Best Actor; last year, Paul Mescal (Maynooth) and Colin Farrell (Dublin) were on the list.

Boyle, Keoghan and Turner took high-spirited liberties when they visited the White House on a recent press tour to promote the $250 million Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks-produced drama about the 100th Bomb Group of the Eighth Air Force, an American unit sent to England in the spring of 1943, nicknamed “the Bloody Hundredth” on account of their appalling losses.

“We were allowed into the actual Oval Office,” recounts a grinning Boyle, who plays narrator and navigator Lt Harry Crosby, who finds himself battling uncontrollable air sickness as well as the Germans, vomiting on every flight. “We hoped to meet the President but he wasn’t around, so instead we dared each other to perform cartwheels on the grass – and nobody shot us, so that was good.”

The man who shot Lincoln: Boyle as John Wilkes Booth in Apple TV+ series Manhunt - Apple TV+

Dark-eyed and, at first glance, deceptively solemn bordering on lugubrious, in person Boyle has an effortless charm about him. Born in tribally Catholic West Belfast (“a typically religious upbringing”), he listens intently, laughs easily (particularly at himself) and when he hears my County Tyrone vowels he jumps up and gives me a fierce hug. It’s the Irish way. “I was a pain in the proverbial at school,” he admits, as we talk about our roots. “I was always getting suspended for impersonating the teachers or refusing to learn equations.”

He insists his trajectory after being expelled is largely down to “luck”, although I’m not sure leaving drama school a year early after being cast as Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End, followed by a stint on Broadway, an Olivier Award and a Tony nomination really qualifies as lap-of-the-gods happenstance.

Add to that Derry Girls (a brief but unforgettable cameo as Erin’s unrequited crush), Hollywood biopic Tolkien, the BBC Iraq war-crime drama Danny Boy, HBO’s The Plot Against America and Apple’s 2023 thriller Tetris, in which he played disgraced newspaper baron Robert Maxwell’s son, Kevin, and the random hand of Fate just keeps dealing aces.

On the same day that Masters of the Air ends, Boyle’s latest drama series begins, also on Apple TV+, in Manhunt, in which he plays John Wilkes Booth, the man who assassinated Abraham Lincoln. It follows the extraordinary twists and turns of the 12-day search for the killer who placed America’s future in jeopardy, headed by British actor Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton, Lincoln’s Secretary of War.

“I was sent to cowboy camp and learned to ride a horse,” enthuses Boyle. “I was expecting something sedate for a beginner but they gave me Bradley, who was really quite feisty; I suspect he’s got more credits and probably higher earnings than me.”

Taking flight: as Lt Harry Crosby in Masters of the Air - Robert Viglasky

Like so many Irishmen, Boyle also has the sometimes unnerving facility to pivot from playful to profound without missing a beat. Born in June 1994, two months before the Provisional IRA announced a permanent “cessation of military operations”, he describes himself as a Ceasefire Baby. But that comes with its own burdens.

“They say after civil wars, suicides rates peak and mental health is in crisis, and I do feel there is a tangible legacy of that growing up,” says Boyle. “When you think about it, the adults have had to make huge adjustments and that comes at a price. When you’ve gone out with a gun to kill, how do you adapt to reading a bedtime story to your kid? If every time you went to buy milk there was a British soldier following you, how do you return to anything approaching a normal domestic life?”

Boyle is right. Suicide levels in Northern Ireland doubled after the peace deal. It still has one of the highest suicide rates in the world – between the Good Friday Agreement (1998) and 2018 more people died by taking their own lives than were killed during the Troubles. A leading cause is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“Up until now I haven’t wanted to go anywhere near that territory but when the right project came along I agreed – my one stipulation at the outset was that it’s important to ask questions but there shouldn’t be any attempt to ‘answer’ the Northern Ireland ‘problem’.” The project is Say Nothing, which is in production for Disney+. Based on the 2018 bestseller Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by journalist Patrick Radden Keefe, it focuses on the 1972 kidnap of Jean McConville, a 38-year-old mother of 10, who was abducted from her home in Belfast by the IRA and never seen alive again.

Blond ambition: as Scorpius Malfoy in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play - PA/Charlie Gray

Cast alongside Maxine Peake and Northern Irish actress Lola Petticrew. Boyle plays Brendan “The Dark” Hughes, commander of the IRA’s Belfast Brigade, a feared and revered street fighter and strategist who once shared an internment camp cell with Gerry Adams. “When you’re playing someone you try to find the essence of them,” reflects Boyle. “You’re not there to judge or to portray them as a hero or a villain. You just need to be truthful.”

Next up for Boyle is Disney+’s Shardlake (told you he was in demand), the long-overdue adaptation of the mysteries of CJ Sansom. Boyle looks almost comically buoyed when I admit I’m a huge fan of these gripping tales. Set during the Tudor era, the series focuses on “crookback” lawyer Matthew Shardlake, played by Arthur Hughes, who is tasked by Sean Bean’s Thomas Cromwell to investigate a murder, all the while wondering whether his handsome, cocky assistant, Jack Barak (Boyle), is a hindrance or a help.

“We filmed in Budapest for three months, which was brilliant,” says Boyle. “I wore specially made leather boots and a codpiece. It’s also the nearest I’ve come to ‘love interest’ and I quite enjoyed that; I got to keep the codpiece.

“I have my own place in Belfast now. I try to go there every month but it doesn’t always work out. I stay in hotels and I literally live out of a suitcase. Not even a suitcase; it’s an old zip-up sports bag. But that’s all part of the fun; plenty of time to sleep when I’m old.”

Manhunt begins on Apple TV+ on Friday