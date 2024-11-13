How to make the school run stress-free and safe

For most families, the dreaded school run is unavoidable. In an ideal world, walking, cycling or public transport are the best ways to get to school, but those options aren't always possible.

Whether you're walking or driving, dropping off the children at school is a thankless task few people enjoy, especially during the dark, cold winter months.

To make things a little easier, we've put together some essential tips to help the school run go as smoothly as possible. From preparing the night before to sharing the run with other parents nearby, our advice will also reduce stress and the environmental impact of your journey.

The Princess and Princess of Wales walking Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to school (Getty)

Don't drive

Let's start off with a tip that isn't a tip - it's stating the obvious. Recent research by energy company 100Green found that 37% of parents drive their children to school despite being within walking distance. If you're one of those families, why not ditch the car and give it a go - it's not only kinder to the planet, but 68% of parents say they find walking to school beneficial for both their own, and their children’s mental health.

Share the journey

If you live near other parents, consider taking turns driving. Car sharing is a great way to reduce congestion, pollution and parking issues around school. It can also save you time and reduce fuel costs. Of course, safety is paramount. Unless you already know the other parents well, arrange to meet up to discuss the arrangement in detail. You may all want to consider a disclosure and disbarring service (DBS) check. Also confirm the vehicle to be used is in good working order (an MOT document) and share other documents such as driving licences and insurance.

Allow plenty of time

Whether you're walking, cycling or driving, you need to make sure you leave enough time to get to school. Rushing, especially when you're driving, is dangerous, plus you might come across unexpected traffic congestion. Do as much as possible to prepare the night before, such as getting uniforms, schoolbooks and packed lunches ready.

Prepare packed lunches the night before so save time in the morning (Peter Muller)

Belt up

It should go without saying that you should always make sure children are wearing a seatbelt. By law, all children under 135cm tall or under 12 years of age must have their own car seat. Your child’s height, not age, is likely to be the key factor when deciding which car seat is suitable and safe, but the starting point for all little ones is a baby seat. You can be fined up to £500 if a child under 14 is not in the correct car seat or wearing a seat belt while you're driving.

Get winter-ready

Check the weather the night before during the colder months. If frost is forecast, cover the windscreen so ice can't form in the first place. If you forget, use a de-icer spray and clear the windscreen with a proper scraper. Never pour boiling or hot water on your windscreen because you'll probably end up with a cracked windscreen and the expense of replacing it.

Essential maintenance

A well maintained car will not only have a longer life, but it's also likely to be safer and more reliable. Make sure your car has a full service once a year and a valid MOT (roadworthiness test). Check the pressure on your tyres is correct and make sure they all have the 1.6mm legal minimum tread depth. Also look for any damage such as bulges, splits or embedded nails or screws. Check your car's fluid levels - that's the coolant (a mix of water and anti-freeze), engine oil and windscreen washer. And if a warning light flashes up on your dashboard, pull over as soon as it is safe to do so, consult your owner's manual and call your breakdown service, if necessary.

Speed limits as low as 20mph are popping up all over the UK (George Clerk)

Drive safely

You must be extra cautious when driving during the school run. Whether they are walking or on scooters, give children extra space and be aware that they might run out into the road. Also, be aware of children and families cycling to school. Always give them a wide berth and check your nearside blind spot before making a left turn. If you’re driving behind a bus, hang back, and be prepared for when the bus stops to pick up or drop off at the side of the road. Finally, slow down in school safety zones. Remember, 20 is plenty.

Know your route

If your children have switched schools or you're new to an area, do a dry run before the first day to familiarise yourself with the route. Even if you think you know the best route, it can be useful to use the sat nav because it can throw up alternative routes which may be less congested. It's also worth checking for road closures the night before so that you can plan a diversion and factor in any additional time needed.

Driven to distraction

Children in a car are 12 times more distracting to a driver than talking on a mobile phone (hands-free) while at the wheel, suggested a recent study from the Monash University Accident Research Centre in Victoria, Australia. This probably won't come as a surprise to many parents and there's no magic solution sadly. However, you should do all you can to cut down on distractions prior to setting off, such as pre-setting music or a radio channel.

Park responsibly

Schools usually have specific drop-off rules for parents. For instance, don't double park, because this can block visibility for parents, children, and other drivers. If possible, park on a quieter street a little further away from the school and walk the rest of the way. It's illegal to park or stop on zig zag lines outside schools. Single and double yellow lines should be avoided too. Also, don't park on corners or junctions, especially near the school entrances, and do not block driveways.

A sign near a London school warning drivers not to leave their engine idling while waiting or parked (Yau Ming Low)

Don't idle

Idling, or leaving a vehicle's engine running while it's not moving, is a major source of air pollution, especially outside schools. An idling engine can produce up to twice the emissions of a car in motion. Stationary idling is an offence under Section 42 of the Road Traffic Act 1988. The act enforces Rule 123 of the Highway Code, which states: “You must not leave a vehicle’s engine running unnecessarily while that vehicle is stationary on a public road." If you’re caught idling you could be hit with a £20 fixed-penalty fine and this could rise to £40 if unpaid within the required timeframe. Fines can be as high as £80 in certain areas of London.