It’s science: Holiday shopping is your modern foraging instinct at work (so drop the guilt)

If you’ve ever felt a twinge of guilt during a shopping spree, let this be the season you let it go. This year, as you dive into the holiday shopping frenzy, remember: shopping is more than a habit—it’s in your DNA. A recent viral video on Instagram from mom @Kalea.noe explains:

“You were today years old when you learned that going shopping actually fills your biological need to forage so you’ll never feel guilty going shopping again.”

Mind. Blown. Right? Kalea’s got a point. Believe it or not, shopping fills a biological need to forage, making it a natural—and even beneficial—activity. It seems the idea is resonating with a lot of people: her viral video has racked up nearly 8 million views on Instagram. So, the next time holiday shopping feels overwhelming, remember: it’s more than a chore; it’s actually an instinctual behavior rooted in our evolution.

The science of shopping and foraging

Our ancestors were foragers, constantly scouring the land for food and resources to sustain their families. Fast forward to today, and shopping serves a similar purpose, except now it’s finding deals instead of dinner. This process satisfies our instinctual drive to seek out provisions and triggers dopamine, the feel-good chemical that gives us that euphoric rush when we score a great deal or discover the perfect gift.

Think about it: that little thrill you get when you stumble upon an unexpected find isn’t just in your head; it’s your biology at play. Evolutionary psychologist Dr. Daniel Kruger, from the University of Michigan School of Public Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., explains that this connection to our foraging roots is reflected in modern shopping habits. “Women would want to have more things to search through and to be able to experience them, touch them, feel textures and see colors,” Kruger said. “With a guy, he knows the properties he wants. It may be more efficient to have a counter that the guy walks up to, says what he wants, and they go get that item from a storage room.”

In fact, studies like Kruger’s have shown that this dopamine boost can lead to a sense of accomplishment, reinforcing the behavior and making us want to do it again. This pattern mirrors the way our ancestors experienced satisfaction when they found and gathered valuable resources for their families. Shopping isn’t just about consumerism—it’s about fulfilling deeply ingrained instincts in ways that still feel meaningful today.

Why this matters during the holidays

The holiday season amplifies our desire to provide for our loved ones, tapping into those primal instincts. Finding the perfect gift or snagging a fantastic deal isn’t mindless consumerism—it’s a modern expression of love and care. When we shop, we’re not just buying items—we’re expressing our feelings and creating memories.

Let’s face it: moments like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas shopping are our modern-day foraging rituals. They provide a unique opportunity to connect with others, whether it’s bonding with friends over a shopping spree or crafting the perfect gift for someone special.

Reframing shopping as self-care

It’s time to normalize finding joy in shopping for ourselves, too. It’s not selfish; it can be self-care. As you navigate the busy aisles or browse online, remember that shopping can help reduce stress when approached mindfully. Here are a few tips to make your holiday shopping experience feel rewarding rather than overwhelming:

Shop with Intention : Avoid the rush by creating a list of what you need and sticking to it. This can help you stay focused and avoid impulse buys.

Treat Yourself (Guilt-Free!) : While shopping for others, don’t forget to pick up something small for yourself. Think of it as a little holiday cheer, just for you.

Savor the Experience: Take in the sights, sounds, and smells of the season. Enjoy the festive decorations, the holiday music, and even the delicious scents wafting from nearby cafes—all the little things that don’t cost a thing.

Budgeting with biological awareness

Understanding our biological urges can also be a powerful tool for maintaining a budget during the holidays. Recognizing that our impulse to shop is rooted in ancient foraging instincts can help us be more mindful about our spending. Our ancestors were selective and strategic about their resources, and we can be too.

While the dopamine rush from shopping can be exhilarating, it’s essential to recognize when the urge to buy becomes excessive. By being aware of these impulses, you can make more informed decisions about your purchases and avoid going overboard. Try setting a budget ahead of time—it turns your shopping into a thoughtful practice that balances joy with financial health.

Celebrate the season mindfully

This holiday season, let’s celebrate the joy of shopping while keeping our spending in check. It’s a deeply human experience that connects us to our past and to the people we care about most. So, as you fill your cart with gifts for your loved ones—or even a little something for yourself—know you’re not just shopping; you’re embracing something beautifully human.

By staying aware of our biological impulses and setting mindful budgets, we can enjoy the holiday shopping season without the guilt.