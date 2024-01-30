Scientists shouldn’t have this much fun

The life aquatic: the American biologist and entrepreneur J Craig Venter studies microbial life in the world’s oceans - Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

Scientists! Are you having fun? Then stop it. Be as solemn as an owl, or else. Your career dep­ends on it. Discoveries are all very well for the young, but dogma is what gets you tenure. Any truths you uncover must be allowed to ossify through constant poker-faced repetition. And heaven forbid that before your death a new idea comes along, ­forcing you to recalculate and ­re-envision your life’s work.

Above all, do not read Microlands. Do not be captivated by its adventures, foreign places and ­radical ideas. This is not how ­science is done!

Though his book edges a little too close to corporate history to be particularly memorable, it is clear that the science journalist David Duncan has had an inordinate amount of fun co-writing this account of oceangoing explorations into the micro­biome of the Earth’s oceans, led by the American biotechnologist J Craig Venter, between 2003 and 2018.

While it explains with admirable clarity the science and technology involved in this global ocean-­sampling expedition, Microlands also serves as Duncan’s paean to Venter himself, who, in 2000, ­disrupted the gene-sequencing industry before it was even a thing by quickly and cheaply sequencing the human genome. Eight years later, he was sailing around the world on a mission to sequence the genome of the entire planet – a ­classic bit of Venter hyperbole, this, “almost embarrassingly grandiose” according to Duncan – but as ­Duncan says, “Did he really mean it literally? Does it matter?”

It ought to matter. Duncan (who has previously written books on artificial intelligence and life-extension) is too experienced a journalist to buy into the cliché of Venter the maverick scientist. According to Duncan, his subject is less a gifted visionary than a supreme and belligerent tactician, who advances his science and his career by knowing whom to offend. He’s an entrepreneur, not an ­academic, and if his science was off by even a little, his ideas about the mic­ro­bial underpinnings of life on Earth wouldn’t have lasted (and wouldn’t have deserved to last) five minutes.

J Craig Venter, co-author of Microlands

But here’s the thing: Venter’s ideas have been proved right, again and again. In the late 1990s, he conceived a technology to read a long DNA sequence: first, it breaks the string into readable pieces, then, by spotting overlaps, it strings the pieces back into the right order. A decade later, he realised the same machinery could handle multiple DNA strands – it would simply deliver several results instead of just one. And if it could produce two or three readings, why not ­hundreds? Why not thousands? Why not put buckets of seawater through a sieve and sequence the microbiome of entire oceans?

And – this is what really annoys Venter’s critics – why not have some fun in the process? Why not gather water samples while sailing around the world on a cutting-edge sailing boat, “a hundred-foot-long sliver of fibreglass and Kevlar”, and visiting some of the most beautiful and out-of-the-way places on Earth?

It is amusing and inspiring to learn how business acumen has helped Venter to a career more glamorous than those enjoyed by his peers. More important is the way in which his ocean-sampling project has changed our ideas of how biology is done.

For more than a century, biology has been evolving from a descriptive science into an experimental one. Steadily, the study of living things has given ground to efforts to unpick the laws of life.

At the microbial scale, every tiny thing reveals itself to be a special and unique snowflake.

But Venter’s project has uncovered so much diversity in aquatic microbial worlds, the standard taxonomy of kingdom, phylum and species breaks down in an effort to capture its richness. At the microbial scale, every tiny thing reveals itself to be a special and unique snowflake. Viruses, for instance, tailor the bacteria they use as host cells by importing and exporting their own genes into them, like petrolheads souping up their cars.

We already knew that microbial evolution takes place on a scale of hours. Now, it turns out the mech­anisms of that evolution are so ­various and plastic, we can barely formalise them. Conventional “laws of biology” may go some way towards explaining creatures as big as ourselves, but at the scale of bacteria and viruses, archaea and protozoa, wild innovation holds sway.

The field is simply overwhelmed by the quantity of data that Venter’s project has generated. Discovering whether microbes follow fundamental ecological “laws” at a plan­et­ary scale will likely require mas­s­ive, mono­lithic cross-environment ­surveys – and, presumably, many further vacations-cum-expeditions for provocative tycoons who love to sail.

Here’s the capping irony, and Duncan does it proud – that Venter, the arch-entrepreneur of cutting-edge genetic science, is returning biology to its roots as a descriptive science. We are just going to have to go out and observe what is there – and, says Venter, “that’s probably where biology will be for the next century at least”.

Microlands is published by Robinson at £25. To order your copy for £19.99, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books. Simon Ings’s latest book is ­Engineers of Human Souls: Four Writers Who Changed Twentieth-Century Minds.