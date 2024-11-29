Score 40% off these Bose headphones this Black Friday — your ears will thank you

If you've been searching for quality headphones with active noise cancellation, Black Friday is the perfect time to buy some — and we've found a really good pair. The Bose QuietComfort Headphones deliver the serenity of shutting out the chaos around you and then some. These over-the-ear wonders not only block out sound but also offer a whopping 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, ensuring your peace lasts all day long.

And here’s the kicker: these premium headphones are on sale right now for just $199, a serious steal compared to their usual $349 price tag. That's more than 40% off for a pair of cans that have consistently been regarded as some of the best in the business.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade your listening game, this is it. Whether you’re a frequent traveler, an audiophile or just someone who values a little quiet in their life, the Bose QuietComforts are a worthy investment — especially at this price.

Why is this a good Black Friday deal? 💰

Ask any Bose owner how they feel about these headphones and they'll tell you: They're worth it. That becomes doubly true when you consider that the primo cans are currently $150 off and listed at the lowest price they've ever been.

Why do I need these? 🤔

When the world around you becomes too noisy for you to focus, these headphones will shut everything out The Quiet Mode blocks nearly all sound, while the Aware Mode allows sound in but dampens it enough that it's not overwhelming. This is perfect for when you need to stay focused on a project, but you also need to keep an ear open for someone knocking at the door.

The audio quality is nothing to sneeze at either. The EQ (equalization) control granted by the Bose app makes it possible to fine-tune your listening experience to your music, whether that means solid bass or crystal-clear treble. You can also expect up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. Forget to plug them in? No worries — a quick 15-minute charge will get you an additional 2.5 hours of playback time.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones can also pair with more than one device at a time. All you have to do is toggle between the connections to easily switch from your phone to your laptop and back again.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones deliver superb sound quality, active noise cancellation and all-day battery. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 4,600 customers have given these headphones a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

One five-star reviewer claims that the QuietComforts are better than even the more expensive QuietComfort Ultra option. "I prefer the QuietComfort’s buttons to the Ultra’s touch controls, which seemed awkward. The Bose QuietComfort are quickly becoming my favorite. The sound quality is second to none It is noticeably better than the QC 45. The bass is definitely deeper and punchier. The highs and mids are also discernibly better. The highs are brighter and more crisp, though the highs are never harsh on my ears."

Think over-the-ear headphones aren't great for running? Think again, says this reviewer. "I’m very impressed with not only the quality of the headphones but the weight. I enjoy running and these headphones make it easier to go the extra mile. They’re light and easy to take on runs. The audio quality is amazing. You can truly hear the sound quality while listening to different genres. The design is also sleek and easy to pack away. One of my major concerns was battery life. I’ve only found myself charging them every five days while having heavy usage!" raved one fan.

Another user wrote, "I love the lightness of these headphones. The heavier ones give me a headache after a while, but I can wear these all day! I love the Bluetooth toggle, I can reconnect to devices instantly. And you can be connected to multiple devices at the same time! I am listening to my music from my phone and when I get a work call my music mutes and I can answer the call. 10/10 recommend!"

"Ecstasy for your ears," shared one more shopper. "I'm no audiophile but I can definitely say these are the best Bose headphones I've ever had. The sound is rich and superb across multiple genres of music. Aesthetically, they are pleasing to the eye and comfortable to wear."

Cons 👎

Some reviewers thought that these cans weren't great in every use case, however. "These headphones are great for most purposes. If you wear glasses, however, you may want to reconsider," warned one five-star shopper. "The noise leakage when wearing glasses completely overcomes the NC feature. They are five stars in all categories except while wearing glasses, which may not be relevant for many people."

Another reviewer cautioned that the battery life isn't great when compared to non-ANC headphones. "My previous headphones went for weeks of sporadic, casual listening without me needing to charge them, but they weren't as fancy and they weren't noise-canceling. These Bose headphones need fairly regular charging, which isn't the end of the world, especially since — I assume — they use up more battery thanks to the awesomely effective noise-canceling. It will last a long airplane trip but you'll need to charge it pretty soon after that or else you're going to be sans-headphones for at least part of the flight home."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

