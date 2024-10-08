Score Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth sheets, pajamas and more on super sale

We don't have the same cashflow as Oprah, so we're glad we can save while we can on. her favorite sheets, pajamas and more! (Getty Images/Cozy Earth)

Making your bed an extra cozy oasis can help you sleep better at night — it's true, experts say. The more comfortable you are, the more relaxed you'll feel, and in turn, the more likely you are to fall asleep and stay asleep. While you may already have your comfiest mattress or a favorite pillow, sheets and even pajamas play a role too. That's why we're pretty excited that Oprah's go-to brand for both, Cozy Earth, is having a major sale that rivals Amazon’s October Prime Day. Its best-selling sheets, pajamas, loungewear and towels are among the best money can buy — even better when they're marked down.

Right now, Cozy Earth is offering some deals on Amazon during Prime Day, but the biggest discount is up to 35% off on the brand's own website during its Cozy Days sale. Some of its bestsellers are marked up to 30% off on their own, while others are up to 35% off when you purchase them in a bundle. But here’s a little secret: You can use the code YAHOO at checkout to get up to 35% off your order no matter what you purchase on 10/8 and 10/9. Additionally, orders over $50 ship for free, and every item comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.

Not sure where to start? This is one of Cozy Earth's biggest sales of the year, so it can feel a bit overwhelming. Take a look at a few bestsellers to help you reach your highest level of comfiness at home.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen $215 $331 Save $116 with code Cozy Earth's Premium Bamboo Sheets are "the world’s softest sheets guaranteed," according to the brand. Even Oprah backs up the claim. She named Cozy Earth’s sheets among her favorite things in 2018 and called them "the softest bedding ever." The sheets are made with responsibly sourced, 100% viscose from bamboo fabric (i.e., they're good for the planet). They're available in a wide range of colors, and all are stain-resistant. They're also hypoallergenic, temperature-regulating and, of course, machine-washable. [Writer's Note: After testing these, I can confirm that these sheets are indeed very luxurious. I've since bought the matching duvet cover and a second set of the sheets.] Save $116 with code Copied! YAHOO $215 at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set $127 $195 Save $68 with code Let's be real — these are some very pricey pajamas and if you want to try them, you should definitely do it now while they're on sale. They're extremely soft and stretchy, so move with you while you sleep, and they hold up well in the washing machine. You can choose from an array of colors and pant lengths to find the perfect set for you (or to gift someone else, if you're feeling generous). Save $68 with code Copied! YAHOO $127 at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Men's Bamboo Jogger Pant $107 $165 Save $58 with code Men, listen up! It's time to replace the tattered sweats you've had for years and years — at least when you leave the house. These soft joggers feel like pajamas, and you can wear them to sleep in, but you'll likely want to wear them everywhere and anytime you can. They come in a range of neutral colors and two lengths. Alas, you may also see that you can get them for free when you sign up for a Cozy Earth Membership. Essentially, the 1-year membership is $149 and you get a welcome gift up to $165 value (like these pants), amongst other perks. If you're a big fan of the brand, you may want to consider it. Otherwise, use code YAHOO for 35% off. Save $58 with code Copied! YAHOO $107 at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Cuddle Blanket $199 $306 Save $107 with code Cozy Earth's faux fur Cuddle Blanket has previously sold out twice, but it's back in stock and it's on sale. Score it while you can to create your own cozy cocoon of pure luxury and warmth this fall and winter. You'll be especially glad you have it when the first snowflake falls! Save $107 with code Copied! YAHOO $199 at Cozy Earth

