Score Roomba for a record-low 50% off — and more Prime Day steals from iRobot

Amazon's summer Prime Day sale event is finally here with two days of steep, rare discounts on top-rated must-haves. And while other editors are focusing on beauty, fashion and tech (we've also rounded up our favorite Prime Day deals across categories), I'm on a serious cleaning kick.

This season's deal du jour? The iRobot Roomba, which has become one of the most coveted home appliances for enabling users to vacuum and even mop floors without lifting a finger. Several models of the famed robovac are at record-low prices for Prime Day.

From sleek, affordable models to self-emptying wonders, there's never been a better time to splurge. Keep scrolling for the best iRobot Roomba Prime Day deals. We've also collected more Prime Day vacuum deals if you're interested in the best cordless stick vacuums and upright vacuums (spot cleaners too!).

Best Prime Day iRobot Roomba deals

Amazon iRobot Roomba Essential Robot Vacuum $160 $250 Save $90 This streamlined wonder is beloved for its ability to get the job done quickly, quietly and effectively. It's compact (only 3.1 inches high) for shimmying under shallow areas, offers three levels of suction and maps out carpet and hardwood floors in neat rows to ensure it doesn't miss a beat. Control it using Alexa voice commands or the iRobot app and let it do its thing. After 120 minutes worth of cleaning, it will return to its dock for charging. At almost $100 off, it's a small (or at least much more manageable) price to pay for convenience. "I am a professional cleaner, so I have high expectations and so far this has met my needs," said one fan. "It has some 'sweeper legs' that get in corners or edges like under counters and sometimes it does miss stuff, but I know it is working as I have to empty the dirt bin frequently. It's making my life a little easier! We named ours Dusty! It is not too loud, but if you're on a phone call it's best to go to another room as it can be a little distracting. I set mine to go off at 12 p.m. every day and like clockwork, Dusty comes out and goes to work!" $160 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba Combo Essential Robot Vacuum $190 $275 Save $85 For a deeper clean, consider this multitasker, which offers the same hands-free commands, smart navigation, run time and auto-charging feature as iRobot’s essential robot vac, plus mopping capabilities. According to the brand, the washable microfiber mop pad is good for up to 30 sessions. Floors that glisten (sans the typical grunt work and mop wringing) for $85 off? We're sold. "Could not be more pleased. I still run the regular vacuum periodically, but Rosie (named after the Jetsons' robotic housekeeper) does an amazing job," said a buyer. "She gets under the beds where I cannot reach, which is important because I have an indoor cat. I do have to remember to pick up the food and water bowls, as well as any cords lying on the floor, but then I watch her work. Unlike some other reviews, I do not think she makes that much noise, I can watch TV with her running." $190 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba i3+ Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $300 $550 Save $250 The i3+ Evo operates in the same fashion as the Roombas above, but with more attention to detail: It's designed with dirt-detection technology that homes in on grittier areas that may not be as obvious to the naked eye, giving them two passes to ensure nothing gets by. It has a battery life of 75 minutes, and smart sensors keep it from bumping into furniture and falling down the stairs. And — here's where it gets really neat — it empties its own bin for up to 60 days. At only $290, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen. It's nearly 50% off! "A master class in refinement," said a devotee. "Not only does the i3 smartly navigate the home, but it is much more gentle on your furniture. It deftly figured out how to navigate the maze of table legs underneath my kitchen table, and it no longer attempts to leap over the stabilizing arm of my coffee table, like Bigfoot crushing a row of cars. It also seems to better cope with 'low clearance' issues. It seems more cautious when entering tight fits and less likely to get stuck. Even the fit and finish ... is a cut above. The textured plastic on the top looks like a cloth finish and is resistant to fingerprints. The dirt bin has been redesigned to be rinsed so that it can be more easily cleaned. The i3 has higher suction while actually producing less noise. The rollers are also easier to clean of pet hair." $300 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba Combo i3+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $330 $600 Save $270 Last, but certainly not least, the i3+ Vacuum and Mop offers the best of both (make that all) worlds with convenient app and voice control, orderly navigation, spot cleaning, powerful suction and edge-sweeping, self-charging and self-emptying capabilities. You can also upgrade from an all-surface vacuum to a vacuum/mop duo with the switch of a bin. It's like a one-stop floor-cleaning shop. The clincher: an impressive $270 in savings. "Anyone who has very long and thick hair or who lives with us knows that long strands of hair end up absolutely everywhere," said a shopper. "You'd be surprised the places these strands can end up. However, because they're so long and thick, they're death for vacuums, and I've grown up constantly cutting hair out of the bottoms of my heavy vacuums while dust pours out, a gross process. Roomba solved this! Yes, we do have to take him apart every now and again and we do have to cut some hair loose from the rotators; but the parts are totally built for this! Everything comes apart in such a sensible way, including inside the rotator tubes where hair sometimes spirals; all of these pieces very easily come apart then come back together so you can regularly clear out that long hair with zero issue, maybe one scissor snip, not dusty mess, it's so easy. ... I was pleasantly surprised how perfectly it knows how to handle it, and our guy is going strong after a year. I haven't had to buy any replacement parts, though they're cheap if we need them!" $330 at Amazon

