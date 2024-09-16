Scotch & Soda Returns to the Style Scene With a Capsule Collection Spearheaded by the brand’s new ambassador Joe Jonas

Back and better than ever, Scotch & Soda embarks on a new era of authentic, self-expressive styling with a capsule collection designed and co-created by its first-ever brand ambassador, Joe Jonas. The musician and former teen heartthrob has taken the reins of the design direction of the Dutch brand’s latest line of men’s and unisex apparel and accessories. Emphasizing elements of Jonas’ personal preferences, from his affinity for a vintage-inspired aesthetic to his passion for photography, the capsule collection takes an introspective look inside his mind and brings it to life.

Since its inception, Scotch & Soda has championed confidence and creativity in its cheerful design details and eccentric everyday apparel and continues this spirit with the singer-songwriter in the new collection. Inspired by Jonas’ sartorial approach to style – harkening back to the trends of the ‘70s, the American West and Vintage Americana aesthetics – the line’s intricate and intriguing embroidery, refined fabrics and original artwork meet at the intersection of classic and contemporary fashion.

Leading the line of throwback-themed attire and accessories are charcoal-colored denim sets fit for the Wild West, on-trend soccer jerseys with a Scotch & Soda spin on them, as well as trucker hats and classic carpenter jeans. Each piece in the exclusive collection tells the tale of Jonas’ creative expression – taking cues from his personal photography diary – and paints the picture of his artistic vision. This collaborative partnership between Joe Jonas and Scotch & Soda marks a notable brand milestone as it will last well into the Spring/Summer 2025 seasons. Pieces from the collection range from $58 for tees and accessories and up to $788 USD for leather outerwear.

To check out the collaborative capsule collection between Joe Jonas and Scotch & Soda and explore the brand’s new era, brought about by an updated marketing direction and new ownership, visit the official Scotch & Soda website today.