Scottish Viaduct Made Famous By Harry Potter Films To Undergo Restoration

The 123-year-old viaduct made famous worldwide by the Harry Potter films is to undergo a £3.4 million restoration. The Glenfinnan viaduct in the Scottish Highlands spans more than 100 feet (c. 30 metres) above the River Finnan on the West Highland Line, near Fort William. Famous for its role in the Harry Potter movies, the Glenfinnan Viaduct offers breathtaking views of the Scottish Highlands. Most notably, it featured in the second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, in which Harry and Ron Weasley fly an enchanted car onto the viaduct, only to have a close encounter with the Hogwarts Express. The restoration, an essential part of Network Rail's maintenance program, is expected to last around 12 months. Despite the extensive restoration works, rail services will continue uninterrupted - meaning Harry Potter fans can still emulate students' journey to Hogwarts Castle. Before gaining global fame through the Harry Potter franchise, the viaduct was renowned for its picturesque setting amid Scotland's stunning landscapes. Built by Scottish businessman Robert McAlpine in the 1890s, the viaduct stands as the longest concrete railway bridge in the country. Visitors and Harry Potter fans flock to Glenfinnan to capture photos of the iconic filming location, which overlooks the scenic Loch Shiel