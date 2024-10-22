Scouted: Recreate Dr. Diamond’s Signature In-Office Treatments at Home With His New Instafacial Duo

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Beverly Hills double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond, M.D., F.A.C.S., has an impressive roster of A-list clients, including Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry. The lauded celebrity plastic surgeon is known for his transformative yet natural-looking results, focusing not only on surgical procedures but also non-surgical cosmetic treatments, including injectables and his signature Instafacial. The comprehensive InstaFacial includes several modalities to help revive skin, including microneedling, PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and lasers.

Now, those who don’t live in Los Angeles can get similar results (because no topical formula will mimic the results of more invasive treatments like PRP and microneedling!) to the Instafacial at home with Dr. Diamond’s skincare brand, Metacine.

Although the plastic surgeon and skincare expert’s line only launched about a year ago, the Metacine (pronounced ‘medicine’) Skincare System has already earned the endorsements of plenty of celebrities, aestheticians, beauty editors, and skin-fluencers on TikTok, touting its fast-acting and multifaceted skin-enhancing benefits. From erasing hyperpigmentation and deep-set acne scarring to softening fine lines and lifting sagging skin, these products’ reported benefits are seriously impressive.

Metacine’s Instafacial Duo contains two formulas: Plasma, the brand’s bioidentical growth factor serum, which helps lift, firm, and fortify the skin, and Emulsion, a bioactive, super-gentle retinoid night cream designed to target texture, refine pores, repair sun damage, and soften fine lines.

For three weeks, I committed to using only the Metacine Skincare System daily (with my SkinMedica Exfoliating Cleanser, moisturizer as needed, and an SPF, of course). I used the Plasma in the morning, followed by sunscreen and the Plastic and Emulsion in the evening. Within a week, my skin looked brighter and more taut. I was concerned about temporarily ditching my nearly-as-expensive and beloved resurfacing Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 Original 1970 Toner ($85+) and my SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ growth factor serum ($295), but I hardly missed them after a couple of days.

By week three, I noticed that a new scar that had formed after being cut in the face by a piece of glass (fun times, folks!) had dramatically softened. I had planned to get it treated with a neurotoxin like Botox (treating new scars as an off-label use of the injectable wrinkle relaxers), but thanks to this skincare duo, I was able to cancel my appointment. (Note: I had also been using a red light therapy mask as well, which also likely helped heal the scar quickly.)

What I love most about the Emulsion Retinol formula is that it’s infused with irritation and redness-quelling ingredients to counteract any irritation—even for those of us with reactive and sensitive skin types. In the past, I’ve had a tough time tolerating most retinoids, but I’ve experienced zero peeling, over-drying, or irritation with this serum.

While the Instafacial set certainly isn’t cheap, the two serums will replace most—if not all—of the serums and creams in your current lineup, saving you time and money in the long run. I may or may not already be considering looking for a second job to fund a new set of the Metacine Skincare System when I run out of these (!!!).

