Sculptor makes tree using years worth of plastic

A sculptor has made a tree out of a years worth of plastic bottles to encourage "an adult conversation" on environmental issues.

Robert Marshall, from Wareham in Dorset said he collected around 700 plastic bottles, which his family had used in one year to make the structure.

He erected the over 26ft (8m) tall plastic tree for Purbeck Art Weeks Festival and has taken it to locations around the county.

The artwork has been displayed at Spyway, Durlston Country Park, Hartland Moor, and Rollington Barn and it will be at Studland Beach on Saturday and Sunday for the end the art event.

Mr Marshall, who lives with his wife and three sons, said: "Although it sounds like an amazing amount of bottles they come from a large household."

He said that his sons' girlfriends also contributed to some of the plastic on show.

It includes bottles used for water, fruit juice, fizzy drinks and yoghurt drinks.

"I want to encourage an adult conversation about not only plastic usage but all environmental issues," Mr Marshall said.

"I know there are people out there that really care and are doing their best but I question how good is our best."

He added: "Each year millions and millions of bottles are still being produced, probably more than ever before, very little of which is recycled plastic.

"Like plastic bags, bottles are only a very small percentage of all the plastic we all consume.

"If this 'tree' is from one household, imagine the size of a forest made from the 28 million households in the UK."

After the arts festival in Dorset the sculpture will go to Corfe Castle for the National Trust's Big Green Week, which starts Saturday.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.

More on this story

Related Links