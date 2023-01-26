Sales of this dryer lint-cleaner are up 106,000% on Amazon: Why it's a 'must have'

The Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit is on sale now on Amazon (Getty Images)

While many of us are aware of the dangers that come along with kitchen fires, you may not realize there's another common appliance worth maintaining to keep your home safe from accidental fires.

According to the United States Fire Administration (USFA), approximately 2,900 house fires are caused by clothes dryers each year. While it’s recommended that people clean their lint trap after each load of laundry, many people aren’t aware that the build-up that occurs in the dryer vent ductwork should also be cleaned at least once a year.

One bestselling Amazon gadget that makes it easy to remove dryer lint is the Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit. This cleaning tool is a favourite among shoppers, with sales that have increased more than 106,000 per cent in recent days.

What is it?

The Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit comes with everything you need to remove the excess lint that builds up in hard-to-reach areas of your dryer. Each kit includes one vacuum hose attachment, one 2.6-foot cleaning pipe and a flexible lint brush.

The handy extendible hose attaches to most vacuum models, and allows for easy access to tricky cleaning spots like inside dryer vents, underneath refrigerators, and in tight corners. It can also be used to remove buildup from your exterior dryer vent and avoid costly cleaning services.

What people are saying

As Amazon's best-selling vacuum hose, the Sealegend dryer vent kit has earned thousands of rave reviews from shoppers. It currently has a 4.2-star rating and has become top choice among shoppers, with reviewers calling it their "most worthwhile purchase."

One reviewer found that their dryer runs "so much more efficiently" after being thoroughly cleaned of excess lint. They add that it also "dries way faster since the airway is clear."

Another shopper calls the cleaning kit a "must have" as the hose attachment "keeps the dust and debris from getting blown around" while you clean.

It "[does a] super job of removing hidden lint," writes one customer.

"I highly recommend this product," adds another.

While many reviewers had a positive experience with the Sealegend kit, other caution it "doesn’t work in all dryers." Some found the cleaning head to be "too big" to fit into their dryer's vent, so you may want to check your dryer's dimensions before ordering one of these cleaning kits.

The verdict

Dryers are an often overlooked area to clean, but one that should definitely be on your list to tackle this season. Luckily, the Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit makes it easy to remove built-up dryer lint that can contribute to dangerous dryer fires.

This best-selling gadget makes quick work of excess dryer lint, saving you money on potentially costly cleaning services. Shoppers just recommend double-checking that it will fit inside your dryer's vents ahead of time so you avoid any frustration when it comes time to clean.

