Searching for Kurt Cobain, in the town that never loved him

The giveaway that you are approaching somewhere of cultural significance is the sign which greets you as you drive west along the section of US Route 12 that is known as “Olympic Highway”. There, about a mile east of town, is a sign – dark green but for the white paint printed on it. “Welcome to Aberdeen,” it states clearly – as you might expect. But the eye is drawn down, to the four further words that wait below the main message. “Come as you are,” it adds in smaller type – as if this quirky comment is an afterthought.

It is anything but, of course. It is a deliberate reference to Come As You Are, the third track on Nirvana’s second album Nevermind; the globe-conquering tour de force which, released on September 24 1991, turned a trio of (relatively) little-known Washington musicians into just about the biggest rock group in existence – in the space of a few months. For the most part, this ascent was powered by the record’s lead single Smells Like Teen Spirit, and its unmistakable, propulsive riff. But Come As You Are was also part of the package – a splendid three-and-a-half minute tune, built upon an insistent bassline, and carried along by lyrics which were gleefully, blatantly, riddled with sexual innuendo.

The fact that its nudge-nudge wink-wink connotation-heavy title is stencilled so openly onto the sign which marks the edge of the town where the song’s creator came into being must, you might think, be a nod of approval. A symbol of pride in a local boy made good.

Here, you might feasibly conclude, as your car trundles into the heart of Aberdeen, is a place that has fully embraced its position as the former home of one of the most feted rock stars of the 20th century; a destination where Kurt Cobain is adored and celebrated; where you will not be able to move for souvenir sellers and Nirvana-themed restaurants.

Cobain during the classic MTV Unplugged performance - Hulton Archive

But this would be a false impression. Set on the outer fringes of Washington state, the Pacific lashing the shoreline 20 miles to the west, Aberdeen is a very different beast to cool Seattle (110 miles to the north-east), the metropolis where Nirvana made their name.

A onetime logging hub that has slipped into something of an economic coma, it has an awkward relationship with the guitar-toting misanthrope who was born into its midst in February 1967. It is a quiet backwater, tucked away from the rest of the world; a rural corner of conservative America, scarcely impressed by rock stardom and its often seedy trappings. And Cobain was not only a megastar, but a heroin addict. Moreover, the ill feeling was mutual. The singer once decried his home town as “full of bigoted rednecks”.

The sudden end of his life did not bring any notable rapprochement. It is 30 years today since Cobain died at the desperately young age of 27, signing off violently via a self-inflicted shotgun blast to the head. In an extra layer of tragedy, his body may have lain undiscovered at his Seattle home for as many as three days; the official date on his death certificate, April 5 1994, is merely a coroner’s estimate. The big city mourned en masse, Nirvana fans gathering beneath its iconic Space Needle. Aberdeen barely flinched.

Seattle, where Nirvana made their name - iStockphoto

And yet, for those who are fascinated by the legacy of a complex, compromised man whose music poured from millions of speakers in the early Nineties (and still does in distant 2024), Aberdeen is as crucial a component of his story as any of the Seattle hotspots which framed Nirvana’s heyday. You just have to seek him out more diligently.

And, as of late, there has been a gentle thaw in relations. Much of it down to two people.

Lee Bacon and his wife Dani moved to Aberdeen a decade ago, and could not believe the lack of affinity between the town and its most famous son. “I was just really shocked that there wasn’t more to see,” Lee told local newspaper The Daily World last year. “As we got into the project, it only reinforced our beliefs that we knew there should be [more of a visible link to Cobain and Nirvana], and more of a destination for fans to come and visit.”

The “project” he was referring to is the couple’s ongoing mission to bring the band and their music to Aberdeen’s downtown. They conceived the idea in 2016, but only now is it starting to come to fruition. In February last year, they held a grand celebration on West Wishkah Street, to mark the re-unveiling of a mural, Nirvana And Aberdeen. A sprawling depiction of the band and the wider grunge scene which emerged in Washington in the late Eighties, painted by Aberdeen artist Erik Sandgren, the artwork had been tucked away in an obscure location. The Bacons had it transferred to the front of the more prominent Side One Building at around the time they convinced the Aberdeen civic authorities to make February 20 – the singer’s birthday – an official “Kurt Cobain Day”.

Owned by the Bacons, the Side One Building is the focal point of what is a three-pronged plan. A sizeable block of masonry, looming where West Wishkah meets South K Street, it is set to play host to two parts of the project – the Green Room (a music and performance space) and the Tribute Gallery (as its name suggests, a hive of memorabilia and imagery).

It will be joined by a second structure – 1210 East First Street, the former Cobain family home, where the young Kurt lived between 1968 and 1984. Having also purchased this property, the Bacons are in the process of restoring it to its appearance during the Eighties, in consultation with Cobain’s sister Kim. “The family moved out in 1995; nothing had changed,” Lee told The Daily World. “It had original furniture. It came as an amazing canvas to work with – plus, we had the family input to tell the story accurately.”

Few memorials to Kurt Cobain can be found in Aberdeen – but that is fast changing - Alamy

Once completed, the project will fill a considerable gap. It is not that there was nothing of Cobain or Nirvana in Aberdeen prior to the arrival of Lee and Dani Bacon – but what there was has largely disappeared from view. Rosevear’s Music Center, an Aberdeen store at 110 East Wishkah Street, where Cobain’s uncle bought him his first guitar, closed its doors permanently in 2015, after 80 years of service. Aberdeen Museum of History, which made brief mention of Nirvana amid its various tractors and logging industry tales, burned down in 2018. Even more tangential connections have withered on the vine. The music-themed Nirvana Coffee Company, which opened on South I Street, next to the town’s D&R Theatre, in October 2022, pulled down the shutters at the end of February.

Those who want to delve more deeply into the story can, with a dash of perseverance, find other related sites – the small house at 2830 Aberdeen Avenue in nearby Hoquiam, which acted as Cobain’s first family home; Grays Harbor Community Hospital, where he was born; Robert Gray Elementary School, where he was enrolled at the age of five; 1120 Fairfield Street, where Krist Novoselic – Nirvana’s bass player, and Cobain’s schoolmate – spent his own adolescence. None of these addresses are especially remarkable – and most of them, privately owned, are not accessible to the public. But they are all instructive, their mundanity placing into context the small-town kid who struggled to come to terms with his international fame and his fast rise, with such grim consequences.

However, there is one location which offers a suitable salute. At the end of East Second Street, the Kurt Cobain Under The Bridge Memorial is the most pertinent Nirvana-linked dot on Aberdeen’s map. Mainly, this is because it relates, not to the chart-friendly chorus of Smells Like Teen Spirit, nor to the feedback-drenched disharmony which dominated the band’s third and final album, 1993’s discomfiting, self-disgusted In Utero – but to the soft, melancholy melody of Nevermind’s (official) closing track, Something In The Way.

Under the bridge over the Wishkah River - Alamy

For all Nirvana’s noise, Cobain was a tunesmith – he owed as much to the Beatles as to the Ramones – and the string-laden climax to 1991’s biggest LP was sweet, sorrowful proof of this. More specifically, it was inspired by what is now a park – a corner of grass on the Wishkah River where, as a teenager, he used to keep the company of his own thoughts. His later claim that he sometimes slept under the adjacent Young Street Bridge was probably an act of self-mythologising, but his regular presence here is nonetheless remembered in the song’s lyrics: “Underneath the bridge, the tarp has sprung a leak; and the animals I’ve trapped, have all become my pets”. It is a gloomy, downbeat recollection, but it is pinned to this spot – as a board on the riverbank explains, these lyrics laid out under a drawing of Cobain’s face. There was, ultimately, nothing calm about this difficult, damaged man, but here, with the Wishkah flowing gently by, is a resting in peace of sorts.

