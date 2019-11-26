Will There Be A Season 29 of 'Dancing With the Stars'? Here's Everything We Know So Far.

From Woman's Day

The 28th season of Dancing With the Stars has come to a close, and fans are already looking forward to what season 29 might have in store for them next year. And after the dramatic whirlwind that was season 28 — between waiting long for a new season, being introduced to a few new shakeups (including a brand new judging rule and a few behind-the-scenes creative changes), and having some pretty controversial cast choices — we're on the edge of our seats wondering what other changes could happen between now and next season's premiere.



Although ABC is generally pretty tight-lipped about future seasons of the ballroom dancing competition show, here is everything we know so far about season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

When will season 29 air?

ABC has yet to announce an official air date for season 29 of DWTS, but after the network went against itsusual two seasons per year schedule and skipped the 2019 spring season, it's safe to assume that season 29 won't be coming to our screens until fall 2020.

According to Gold Derby, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in February that the network was in “in conversations” about whether the show would go back to a twice-a-year format. At the time, May 2019, Burke said she hoped the long break in between seasons would keep it fresh and extend its life.

Who will the cast be?

Cat members have not yet been announced. If next year's competition follows the same schedule as season 28, the cast will likely be announced some time in August 2020 on Good Morning America.

Will there be any new changes?

Season 28 saw quite a few changes that were meant to address audience complaints after DJ Bobby Bones took home the Mirrorball trophy in season 27, despite repeatedly receiving the lowest scores. While the show has attempted to move the competition away from being a popularity contest by allowing the judges to choose which of the bottom two goes home, there are evidently still some kinks that still need to be worked out after low-scorer Sean Spicer was kept on week after week, and fan-favorite James Van Der Beek, who had topped the leader board each week, was sent home after receiving lower than normal scores just 36 hours after his wife's miscarriage.

The network has not yet announced any new changes for season 29, but we wouldn't be surprised if they try to shake things up again to prevent low-scoring dancers from taking a spot away from better performers.

