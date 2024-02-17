Secrets of our own perfect kitchens – by the design experts

Four renovators and designers explain how they transformed poorly functioning and unloved kitchens into unforgettable rooms - Roundhouse Kitchens

Whether you live in a micro cottage or a sprawling mansion, the kitchen is universally the heart of the home. And research shows that this hard-working space is getting bigger. A new study by the online home-renovation platform Houzz reveals that a quarter of homeowners polled last year are planning to or have already increased the total size of their kitchen by more than half of the original size.

Segregation is seemingly off the menu, as 45 per cent of homeowners make their kitchen more open to nearby rooms as part of their renovations, while a third opt for a completely open-plan design with no wall separations.

“The kitchen is a multifunctional family space and we’re designing for various uses: homework, cooking and entertaining,” says Ben Hawkswell, senior design consultant at premium kitchen maker Roundhouse. Anyone with an island will tell you that it often doubles up as a desk, while the dining table occasionally moonlights as a ping-pong table. Hawkswell also notes an increased appetite for home bars as we up our hosting game, “be they small cabinets or full-on, purpose-made serving areas”.

Architect Mel Bax inherited a gloomy kitchen in her terraced house in Forest Gate, east London, but transformed it into a joyous space - Clara Molden

As a result of building work, new cabinetry and appliances, the kitchen is unsurprisingly the most expensive room to overhaul. The median spend on a large kitchen – 100 square feet (9.3 square metres) or more – is £15,000, according to Houzz, with in-demand features including built-in pantry cabinets, islands and breakfast bars. The dust and upheaval can prove painful in the moment, but the pay-off is a transformative hub designed around the way you live. It can also add value: the retailer Magnet states how a new kitchen can add an additional £79,000 to a property’s selling price.

Here, four renovators and designers explain how they transformed poorly functioning and unloved kitchens into unforgettable rooms.

Slowly does it

Architect Mel Bax inherited a gloomy and uninspiring kitchen complete with a shower in her terraced house in Forest Gate, east London. “We had to have the lights on all day, every day,” she remembers. When she and her husband Slev, who loves cooking, would entertain, Mel and the guests would naturally gravitate to the luminous and more pleasant living room at the front of the house, leaving Slev stuck in the kitchen. There was no question that they needed to renovate the space, but it took Bax two years in between client projects to plot exactly what it would look like.

“We have two daughters who play a lot in their rooms and playroom, so this was always going to be a kitchen and dining area – I didn’t want to make our living room redundant,” she explains. With a lounge area off the requirements, she conceived a hidden loo and utility room off an internal courtyard created as part of the side return extension. “This is our forever house and I wasn’t willing to let go of a vented space to dry laundry in,” she adds.

Arched windows and red steel doors create impact - Clara Molden

As an architect, Bax had a head start in design and liaising with tradespeople. But she also brought in her friend (and now professional collaborator), interior designer Laura Parkinson of Palmer & Stone, to ensure that the room’s flow was as functional as her arched windows and red steel doors are impactful.

“I was so scared that it would end up being a box at the back of our house that didn’t feel cosy,” says Bax. “Straight away, Laura suggested that I move the run of cabinets on to the opposing wall; it breaks up the space so much more and stops the downstairs feeling like one huge corridor.”

Parkinson also brought her expertise to suggest details that help soften the space, such as the pale green terrazzo chequerboard flooring (Bax had shortlisted black). Parkinson also designed the oak kitchen cabinetry from scratch, and had it made by a local joiner. It’s a service she is in high demand for, and argues that the overall cost of hiring an interior designer to consult on kitchen design and having it made is comparative to that of a mid-range kitchen company – but in addition, all the cabinetry will be thoughtfully engineered and positioned for maximum practicality.

Mel Bax decided on a shallow pantry so she and her family can easily see what they have - Clara Molden

She and Bax settled on a slim take on traditional Shaker frames in oak with contemporary brass hardware. One of Bax’s favourite details is the tall pantry cupboard with reeded glass doors, which houses all of the family’s food: “It’s intentionally shallow so that we can instantly see what we’ve got,” she says. “When we moved here we had ingredients that were five years out of date because they’d been shoved to the back of the cupboard.”

Slev now enjoys preparing food from the 3m-long island, where family and friends can join him, perched on the bar stools. His one must-have item was a television, which Parkinson ingeniously thought of disguising behind a patchworked wall (charmingly adorned with artworks depicting the birth flowers of the couple’s daughters).

Both designer and architect believe that their meticulous planning and consideration of the smallest of details is what elevates this project. For example, the Carrara marble worktop has soft, bullnose edges, while the splashback is composed of centimetre-thick zellige tiles, which sit flush along the wall, as that section of wall was hollowed out slightly so that the tiles wouldn’t protrude.

The oak kitchen cabinetry was made by a local joiner - Clara Molden

Bax was on site with the bricklayer to count out the exact measurements of the wall and windows, so that they didn’t dash her plans for banquette seating. She even had the length of her kitchen table in mind when planning the lighting, so that the cables for wall lights were fitted in the right place.

“There is so much value added and money saved by pre-planning in the long term, because you’re far less likely to come up against obstacles during the project,” says Parkinson.

Bax has even future-proofed the space by preparing for an air-source heat pump. Under the kitchen and garden, ductwork has been installed for a potential fan unit, avoiding the mess of retrofitting.

“I don’t know whether the technology is quite there yet, but all our appliances, including the hob, are electric just in case,” she says. “It’s something I highlight to all my clients.”

From glass box to jewellery box

In this family home in Wandsworth, south-west London, the interior designer Naomi Astley Clarke was drafted in to make sense of a cavernous yet stark extension where the previous owner had run rampant with windows and glossy cupboards.

“There was no charm or character. The risk of lots of glass in a city is that it can feel like a goldfish bowl,” warns Clarke. Her aim was to turn it into a space that flowed from the rest of the house and out into the garden, “and feel less like a big glass box and more like a jewellery box full of little treasures”.

She addressed the existing design by replacing the back elevation with a run of Crittall doors and softened the high ceilings with huge wicker pendant lamps for added texture.

She then had fun embracing the extension’s awkward bits. The unavoidable central column was absorbed into the new island and made to look intentional by adding art and carving out bookshelves for cookbooks. She also addressed what she calls the “armpit of the house” – the least likely place that people want to spend any time in: in this instance, it was a dark, cupboard-lined alleyway around the corner from the main kitchen.

The unavoidable central column was absorbed into the new island and made to look intentional by adding art - Paul Massey

With the family’s children in mind, she fashioned it into a homework station with a pair of desks complete with notice boards and shelves. “I made it yellow because it warms it up, and encourages them to spend time there. It’s clever because it tricks the mind into thinking that you’ve added square footage.”

Naomi Astley Clarke made use of this small space by creating a study spot - Paul Massey

The kitchen itself was reconfigured with a wider gap between the island and the run of back wall cabinets – the recommended width is 1.1 metres, but Clarke always pushes this to 1.3 metres – “that way it doesn’t feel like you’re in a corridor,” she explains. Her secret to making a kitchen feel luxe is blending hard-working materials with more premium accents.

“People can get carried away with wanting things to be indestructible and end up putting in quiet, dull finishes,” she muses. Her compromise here was choosing easy to clean, non-slip porcelain flooring, and less-practical, honed Carrara marble worktops. “It’s so beautiful,” she says of the latter, “you just have to be prepared to take care of it, and I think people really should look after their interiors.”

Naomi Astley Clarke prefers bespoke cabinetry over off-the-peg - Paul Massey

Like Bax, Clarke favours bespoke cabinetry over off-the-peg: “It’s the first area that anyone will cut corners, but it’s a false economy because if you go bespoke you can really design the kitchen in such a way that all of the nastier-looking aspects are hidden.” She suggests offsetting the cost by opting for fewer units and mixing in vintage sinks and second-hand dressers for extra storage.

The huge wicker pendant lamps add texture - Paul Massey

She also doesn’t believe in always opting for top-of-the-range appliances: “It’s very personal, but if they come with a good guarantee, then you don’t have to spend huge amounts.” In this project she installed the new must-have: a pair of dishwashers. “It means you’ve never got stuff out on the side,” she justifies. And here’s some food for thought: for empty nesters, she believes that a standard-size dishwasher along with a mini one provides the perfect balance for a couple who might see their head count swell at the weekend when they entertain or host family.

Embracing the tension

It’s one thing knowing that you need to address a dated kitchen, but agreeing on a look and feel can prove the ultimate barrier to homeowners actually getting the wheels in motion. In this house in Kingston upon Thames, the wife favoured a traditional country style, while her husband gravitated towards a more contemporary aesthetic. Their kitchen maker, Roundhouse, managed to serve them the best of both worlds. Shaker cabinets in a bold shade of pea green were blended alongside modern, handleless oak doors. The combination makes for a unique and eclectic look rather than a style lifted straight off a Pinterest board.

Ben Hawkswell and his wife married country and contemporary aesthetics with pea green cabinets alongside modern, handleless oak doors

“More often than not, people would prefer to go classic or modern,” says Ben Hawkswell, “but a good designer should be able to mix both styles.” What works in this particular setting is the dark, farmhouse-style stone flooring, which helps to ground the space, and the in-frame design of the Shaker units, which feels more considered than placing cabinets side-by-side.

The kitchen in this 1930s property had previously felt too segmented, so the owners worked with an architect to open the space up and create greater synergy with the mature back garden.

The centrepiece of the room is the split-level island which boldly lays bare the duality of the space’s opposing styles. The lower section covered in a rough-sawn oak veneer is topped with a hardworking, six inch-deep stainless-steel surface designated for food prep, and joined to an elevated breakfast bar with splayed legs and a silestone top. “It’s nicer to sit at a stone worktop than a steel one, so we gave a clear delineation between the two zones,” explains Hawkswell.

Steel, a staple in commercial kitchens by virtue of its antibacterial and heat-resistant qualities, is currently finding favour in more residential settings. “It’s always been practical and a very creative material to work with because you can get huge lengths of it and form it into many shapes,” says Hawkswell. But its utilitarian appeal doesn’t translate to being a more budget-friendly option; expect to pay the same as a low to mid-range marble.

The lower section of the split-level island is an oak veneer topped with a stainless-steel surface and it's joined to an elevated breakfast bar with a silestone top - Roundhouse Kitchens

Perhaps the biggest risk in this project, however, was the colour chosen for the cabinets (Botanical Green by Sanderson). “Try and step out of your comfort zone a little bit, as the most spectacular kitchens are often some of the bolder choices,” advises Hawkswell. But, should you fancy a change down the line, the beauty of a hand-painted kitchen is that it can be re-coated. “I don’t think we ever get it wrong, but you’ve got that safety net if your tastes change.”

Slim for the win

To anyone lamenting their gallery kitchen, this project by architect Josh Piddock of Studio Merlin shows that slim can be plentiful – and sociable. In the original layout of this split-level flat in a converted Victorian property in north London, the kitchen and living room came off the landing as two separate rooms, “so you always had to go back to the stairwell to go between the two spaces. The desire was to join them to create one big space,” explains Piddock.

A run of Douglas fir bookshelves maximise storage - Mike Manning

Carefully considered reconfiguration saw the access into the living room blocked up and covered in a run of Douglas fir bookshelves, with a new entry via the kitchen. Losing wall space meant doubling down on storage, but Piddock resisted the urge to cram the kitchen with wall cabinets. “We wanted it to feel quite calm with no high-level units so that when standing at the counter, there would be nothing too close to your head,” he explains.

He designed around the alcoves by placing the hob by the window with a down extractor against the wall, and a single seat nook with shelving above it in the other. It’s a small yet powerful design detail which always sparks conversations: “It’s nice sitting there with the cat on your lap, and you can also watch what’s playing in the living room from the wall projector. When you see it from the stairs, it’s a bit of a ‘wow’ moment,” says Piddock.

The cabinet fronts were ordered from Danish brand Reform - Mike Manning

The owner fashioned the built-in shelves into a “transparent larder” with dried goods decanted into good-looking receptacles, and has been known to use the length of the floor space for her yoga practice. Opposite this are dark, tightly-packed floor-to-ceiling units which conceal the boiler, microwave, washing machine and dishwasher. “It works extremely hard,” says Piddock proudly; “we wrote a list of everything that needed a home and worked it out like a jigsaw puzzle.”

The fronts for the IKEA carcasses were ordered from Danish brand Reform, whose clean, milled-in round handle style (from its Basis range) the owner liked. Piddock admits that the delivery charges were higher than shopping locally, but that the style is less ubiquitous than a high street design. The worktop is Caesarstone quartz, cut with rounded edges and which mimics poured concrete, adding to the space’s airy feel (Piddock rates the material so highly, he’s using it for his own kitchen renovation).

His top tip is to ask for discounts: “A lot of people will sweeten a deal at the last minute to get it over the line,” and to be wary of the cheapest tradespeople. “The true cost is often much higher when you factor in stress and paying someone else to redo things. Pay a bit extra and get somebody who is pricing to do a proper job.”

