See the 2019 Oscar Nominees As Young Actors

You can always count on the Oscars to deliver some serious star power, and this year is no exception. With movies like The Favourite, A Star Is Born, Roma, and Green Book (among many others) up for awards, the show is worth tuning in for the celebrity spotting alone. Watching A-listers make their mark at the biggest award show of the year makes us wonder what they were like when their careers were just starting out. Here's a glimpse at some of the nominees, then and now.