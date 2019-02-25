See All The Best Photos From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Official Visit to Morocco

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finishing up their tour of Morocco. The royal couple touched down at the Casablanca Airport on Saturday, and yesterday, they visited the town of Asni on the foothills of the High Atlas mountains. Today, they'll meet with Morocco's King Mohammed VI in Rabat.

The royal couple was asked to make the trip by the British government, and their trip centered around two main causes.

"It will build on the close relationship between the U.K. and Morocco," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told People. "The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco."

See all the best photos from Harry and Meghan's time in Morocco right here.