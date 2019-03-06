See All the Best Photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Visit to Blackpool

Today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Blackpool, a seaside town in England. Will and Kate have a jam-packed schedule for their trip: the royals are expected to stop by the iconic Blackpool Tower and spend time in Revoe Park. Both the Duke and the Duchess will also participate in roundtable discussions at the Blackpool Central Library-Will will be talking about mental health, while Kate will discuss the benefits of early childhood investment. See the best photos from Will and Kate's time in Blackpool below.