Will we see Kate and Meghan at Wimbledon 2019?

The royals are regulars at the annual Wimbledon tennis tournament, but will we see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in attendance this year?

CNN commentator Victoria Arbiter tells Yahoo UK's 'The Royal Box:' "I think we may see Kate and Meghan at Wimbledon together again, which would be great, it would be a lovely show of togetherness.

"They clearly had a great time when they went before and they are the two major tennis fans. William really likes the tennis as well.

"I don’t think we’d see the four of them, because I think again you’ve got to be aware that if you saw the four of them there, that would totally detract from all the tennis that was going on.

"It’s such a balance, you’re constantly thinking about who you’re upstaging, who’s writing about what."